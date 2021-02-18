Karen Kasler (Statehouse News Bureau)
A exception in the law for the new automaker could result in conflict with car dealerships throughout Ohio.
Instead of creating laws that would reduce the prison population, lawmakers are passing laws that could increase the number of prisoners who are living in coronavirus hotbeds.
President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden view the economy as an important issue, but they are approaching the hot button topic differently in their 2020 campaigns for the presidency.
A group of lawmakers is looking into where Ohio is falling short when it comes to repairing roads and bridges, and how to bring in more money.
Gov. John Kasich is hitting the campaign trail hard after a second place finish in New Hampshire. Yesterday, Ohio lawmakers talked about how the campaig...
Two brands of handguns can look virtually identical side-by-side but there’s a big difference: one fires bullets and the other fires BB’s. Lawmakers say...
Several school districts in Ohio have recently passed resolutions asking the state to directly fund charter schools. Now, many of those districts have a...
The second-in-command in the Ohio Senate announced he’s retiring at the end of the month. Republican Senator Chris Widener of Springfield has served in...
State Representative Kevin Boyce of Columbus is speaking out about a federal investigation alleging he was involved in pay-to-play during his time as...
The proposed law requiring abortion clinics to either bury or cremate fetal remains got its first hearing in a House committee. The bill is in response ...