Andrew Meyer

Andrew joined WKSU News in 2014. He oversees the daily operations of the WKSU news department and its reporters and hosts, coordinates daily coverage, and serves as editor. His commitment is to help foster reporting that marks the best of what public radio has to offer: a mix of first-rate journalism with great storytelling. His responsibilities also include long-term strategic planning for news coverage in Northeast Ohio that serves WKSU’s audience via on-air, online, by social media and through emerging technologies. Andrew also serves as a back-up local host for Morning Edition, Here and Now and All Things Considered.

Before joining the staff of WKSU, Andrew was assistant news director at WBGO-FM in Newark, NJ. Along with his management duties there, he also anchored afternoon drive time news, reported on local and regional stories and hosted a monthly call-in program with then-Newark Mayor Cory Booker, among others. Prior to joining the staff at WBGO in 1998, he worked as a freelance reporter/producer in the New York metropolitan area. He was also a stringer for a number of networks including NPR, ABC Radio and AP Radio.

During his time at WKSU, the station's newsroom has been honored with dozens of awards from Ohio Associated Press Media Editors, Ohio Excellence in Journalism Awards, the Ohio chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists, Public Radio News Directors Inc. (PRNDI), RTDNA Edward R. Murrow Awards. Andrew himself has been recognized with a number of awards, including, nationally, from PRNDI and, in the New Jersey/New York area, from the New Jersey Associated Press Broadcasters Association, the New Jersey Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists and others. He served twice as president of the New Jersey Associated Press Broadcasters Association. He is currently a member of the board of the Akron Press Club.

Andrew was born in Louisville, KY, and holds the commission of Colonel in the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels. He and his family now live in Hudson.