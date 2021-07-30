Amy Eddings

The race to fill the vacant seat for Ohio’s 11th Congressional District will hinge on next Tuesday’s Democratic primary. The district is reliably Democratic; state lawmakers gerrymandered it to be that way and it was held for years by Marcia Fudge, now the secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Thirteen candidates are on the ballot, but the two getting the most buzz are former state Sen. Nina Turner (OH-25) and Cuyahoga County Councilwoman Shontel Brown, chair of the county Democratic Party.

