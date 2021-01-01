Spring Fund Drive Drawing

The Penfield House was designed by Frank Lloyd Wright in 1953 and constructed in 1955. It sits on 30 wooded acres in Willoughby Hills, on the Chagrin River. Read more about the house and the surrounding area at their website at www.penfieldhouse.com.

The drawing will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 11 for one winner. Anyone who donates now through 7 p.m., March 11 will be automatically entered into the drawing. All sustaining donors are automatically entered as well.

All health and safety protocols are being followed at the house. The winner may book the stay at his / her convenience - the gift certificate does not have an expiration date. Use the $150 Visa gift card to enjoy a meal out in the surrounding area or for other overnight stay expenses.

You can donate to WKSU here - https://donate.wksu.org/ - to be automatically entered.

Please visit https://www.wksu.org/wksu-drawing-rules for complete drawing rules.