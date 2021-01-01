© 2021 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Spring Fund Drive Drawing

Enjoy a stay at the Historic Louis Penfield House in Willoughby Hills, OH and a Visa gift card! One lucky winner will receive a gift certificate for two weekend nights of their choice at The Penfield House, designed by Frank Lloyd Wright, and a $150 Visa gift card.
Louis Penfield House
www.penfieldhouse.com
/
The Louis Penfield House Willoughby Hills, Ohio

The Penfield House was designed by Frank Lloyd Wright in 1953 and constructed in 1955. It sits on 30 wooded acres in Willoughby Hills, on the Chagrin River. Read more about the house and the surrounding area at their website at www.penfieldhouse.com.

The drawing will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 11 for one winner. Anyone who donates now through 7 p.m., March 11 will be automatically entered into the drawing. All sustaining donors are automatically entered as well.

All health and safety protocols are being followed at the house. The winner may book the stay at his / her convenience - the gift certificate does not have an expiration date. Use the $150 Visa gift card to enjoy a meal out in the surrounding area or for other overnight stay expenses.

You can donate to WKSU here - https://donate.wksu.org/ - to be automatically entered.

Please visit https://www.wksu.org/wksu-drawing-rules for complete drawing rules.

1 of 5  — Louis Penfield House View Out Windows.jpg
2 of 5  — Louis Penfield House Exterior Patio.jpg
3 of 5  — Louis Penfield House Seating Area.jpg
4 of 5
5 of 5