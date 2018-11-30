What have you always wondered about Northeast Ohio? Maybe it’s how the Towpath Trail got started or where Stan Hywet got its name? What do you wonder about? It could be something serious, or maybe not so serious. We welcome your questions and look forward to sharing the answers.
-
With voting underway, a listener wonders what happens if one of the presidential candidates dies before the election or before the inauguration.
-
Faith Lyon, director of the Portage County Board of Elections, answers your questions
-
OH Really? looks back at 70 years of WKSU serving Northeast Ohio
-
Jen Miller of the League of Women Voters discusses early voting and voter registration
-
You have questions about voting this fall: everything from counting absentee ballots to voting in-person. You asked – we’re answering in this week’s "OH…
-
WKSU listeners have been sending in questions about voting this fall, from what happens to absentee ballot applications to the security of each county’s…
-
The Akron Police Department has confiscated 469 guns so far this year, an increase of 20 percent. A listener asked our OH Really? team, what happens to…
-
As employees return to work in Ohio, questions remain about how 2020 tax returns could be affected by the stimulus money that many Americans got as part…
-
Businesses in Ohio are re-opening and schools are making plans for this fall. But you’ve still got questions about the future of telemedicine, and when…
-
For decades, factories in Cleveland's Industrial Valley have sent smoke and even fire out of their smokestacks – a process known as “flaring.”Margaret…