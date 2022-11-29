Photos: Highlights from the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The 2022 FIFA World Cup has drawn the world's attention to Qatar, where 32 countries have sent their best to compete for the championship title. So far, only Qatar and Canada have been eliminated. Many countries are still hoping to advance to the Round of 16, which will be determined by the end of this week.

On Monday, Nov. 28, Ghana won 3-2 in a close match with South Korea. Cristiano Ronaldo led Portugal to victory over Uruguay. Brazil and Ghana also emerged victorious. Cameroon and Serbia ended their match in a draw.

Lee Jin-man / AP / AP South Korea's Cho Gue-sung heads the ball past Ghana's goalkeeper, Lawrence Ati-Zigi, to score his team's second goal during a 2022 World Cup Group H match on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar.

Iran's matches were met with a mix of cheers and protests in response to the country's treatment of women and activists.

Alessandra Tarantino / AP / AP One of Iran's fans cries as she holds a shirt that reads "Mahsa Amini" prior to the start of a 2022 World Cup Group B match between Wales and Iran on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar.

Adrian Dennis / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Iranian defender Ehsan Hajsafi (No. 3) fights for the ball with Wales defender Neco Williams (No. 3) during a 2022 World Cup Group B match on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al-Rayyan, west of Doha, Qatar.

Over the weekend, Canadian forward Alphonso Davies scored the country's first-ever World Cup goal. Canada's early lead did not stop Croatia from swiftly responding with four goals of their own.

Argentina made a comeback Saturday with victory over Mexico. Costa Rica also bounced back from its recent loss to Spain, winning in a match against Japan, 1-0. France, Australia and Poland also won their recent matches.

Jewel Samad / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Canadian forward Alphonso Davies (No. 19) scores the opening goal during a 2022 World Cup Group F match between Croatia and Canada at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022.

Martin Meissner / AP / AP Denmark's Joachim Andersen, left, and France's Marcus Thuram go for a header during a 2022 World Cup Group D match on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar.

Despite all-around strong performances, Cameroon, Ghana and Serbia lost matches Thursday. A long 3.5 hour match between Uruguay and South Korea ended in a 0-0 draw.

Ryan Pierse / Getty Images / Getty Images Cameroon's fans enjoy the pre-match atmosphere prior to a 2022 World Cup Group G match between Cameroon and Serbia on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at the Al Janoub stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar.

Manan Vatsyayana / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Cameroon midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa (top, No. 8) fights for the ball with Switzerland midfielder Granit Xhaka (No. 10) during a 2022 World Cup Group G match on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, at the Al-Janoub Stadium in Al-Wakrah, south of Doha, Qatar.

Andrej Isakovic / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Iranian referee Alireza Faghani (back) holds up a yellow card for Serbian defender Strahinja Pavlovic (No. 2) during a 2022 World Cup Group G match between Brazil and Serbia on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha, Qatar.

Nelson Almeida / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Brazilian forward Richarlison (center, No. 9) celebrates with his teammates after scoring his team's second goal during a 2022 World Cup Group G match against Serbia on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha, Qatar.

On Wednesday, Nov. 23, Croatia and Morocco played a tense game that ended in a 0-0 draw. Meanwhile, Spain dominated over Costa Rica with a final score of 7-0.

Japan also made a strong showing and won against the projected finalist, Germany, on the same day.

Matthias Hangst / Getty Images / Getty Images Croatia's Josip Juranovic controls the ball during a 2022 World Cup Group F match with Morocco at the Al Bayt stadium on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Al Khor, Qatar.

Julio Cortez / AP / AP One of Costa Rica's fans sings ahead of a 2022 World Cup Group E match with Spain at the Al Thumama stadium in Doha, Qatar, on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022.

Vincent Kalut / Photo News via Getty Images / Vincent Kalut/Photo News via Getty Images Canadian fans kiss a World Cup trophy during a2022 FIFA World Cup Group F match with Belgium at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Doha, Qatar.

Matthias Hangst / Getty Images / Getty Images Croatia's Mario Pasalic is challenged by Morocco's Youssef En-Nesyri as he attempts to score during a 2022 FIFA World Cup Group F match at the Al Bayt Stadium on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Al Khor, Qatar.

Foto Olimpik / NurPhoto via Getty Images / NurPhoto via Getty Images Morocco's fans cheer on their team during a 2022 World Cup match with Croatia on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Doha, Qatar.

Philip Fong / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Japan's goalkeeper, Shuichi Gonda, makes a save during the team's 2022 World Cup Group E match against Germany at the Khalifa International Stadium on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Doha, Qatar.

David Ramos / FIFA via Getty Images / FIFA via Getty Images Japan's players celebrate a 2-1 win in their 2022 FIFA World Cup Group E match with Germany at the Khalifa International Stadium on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022.

On Tuesday, Nov. 22, there was a stunning upset when Argentina lost to Saudi Arabia. Many were shocked by the loss, expecting star player Lionel Messi to lead Argentina to victory.

After opening night, England and the Netherlands were able to enjoy wins in their first rounds against Iran and Senegal, respectively. The United States' first two matches ended in draws.

Jewel Samad / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Wales forward Gareth Bale (No. 11) takes a penalty to score his team's first goal during a 2022 World Cup Group B match agains the U.S. on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al-Rayyan, west of Doha, Qatar.

Frank Augstein / AP / AP England's Raheem Sterling celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's third goal during a 2022 World Cup Group B soccer match with Iran on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

On Sunday, Nov. 20, the games began with a highly anticipated match between Qatar and Ecuador. Ecuador went on to win the match, 2-0, with strong and consistent defense.

Manan Vatsyayana / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Ecuador's players pray ahead of the a 2022 World Cup Group A match with Qatar on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, north of Doha, Qatar.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup's opening ceremony also took place on Sunday, Nov. 20, with a blaze of fireworks and a massive replica of the tournament trophy. The opening ceremony also included a lineup of stunning performances, with dances and famous artists like South Korean pop singer Jungkook of K-pop group BTS.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Elsa / Getty Images / Getty Images Dancers perform during the opening ceremony prior to a 2022 FIFA World Cup Group A match between Qatar and Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Al Khor, Qatar.

Shaun Botterill / FIFA via Getty Images / FIFA via Getty Images Jung Kook of BTS performs during the opening ceremony prior to a 2022 FIFA World Cup Group A match between Qatar and Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Al Khor, Qatar.

Cui Nan / China News Service via Getty Images / China News Service via Getty Images Fans take photos of fireworks over the Doha skyline during Day 2 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup's fan festival at Al Bidda Park on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022.