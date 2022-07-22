© 2022 WKSU
The newest branch of the military is taking a different approach to fitness

By Eric Schmid
Published July 22, 2022 at 4:25 PM EDT

Annual physical fitness assessments are a cornerstone of military life. The military's newest branch, the Space Force, is ditching that model and switching to the more high-tech fitness trackers.

