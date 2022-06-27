4 dead, multiple injured after an Amtrak train hits a truck and derails in Missouri

Updated June 28, 2022 at 5:56 PM ET

An Amtrak train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago derailed Monday in Missouri, leaving at least four people dead and multiple people injured, authorities said. Seven cars and two locomotives on an Amtrak Southwest Chief train derailed.

According to Amtrak, the train collided with a dump truck at around 12:42 p.m. CT near Mendon, Mo., about 100 miles outside of Kansas City.

Three people from the Amtrak train were killed in addition to one person in the dump truck, authorities said. In total, 150 people were transported to 10 hospitals. There were about 275 passengers and about 12 crew members on the train.

>> Updated information from the Amtrak train crash in Chariton County on June 27, 2022. @NTSB pic.twitter.com/eZXKSzr8pF — MSHP Troop B (@MSHPTrooperB) June 28, 2022

Eric Brown, a lieutenant with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, told reporters Monday that the crossing where the accident happened was uncontrolled and did not have lights nor a stop arm to warn drivers of an oncoming train.

"It's an uncontrolled crossbuck intersection on a gravel road. So no lights, no electronic control devices, things such as that," Brown said. "A lot of your rural intersections are that way."

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.