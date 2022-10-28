© 2022 WKSU
NPR News

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband was attacked by an intruder at home

By Barbara Sprunt
Published October 28, 2022 at 9:40 AM EDT
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her husband, Paul Pelosi, are seen here at the 23rd Annual Mark Twain Prize For American Humor at The Kennedy Center on April 24, 2022 in Washington, D.C.
Paul Morigi
/
Getty Images
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her husband, Paul Pelosi, are seen here at the 23rd Annual Mark Twain Prize For American Humor at The Kennedy Center on April 24, 2022 in Washington, D.C.

An intruder broke into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's San Francisco home early Friday morning and "violently assaulted" her husband, Paul Pelosi, according to a statement from Drew Hammill, the speaker's spokesperson.

"The assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation," the statement read.

"Mr. Pelosi was taken to the hospital, where he is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery."

According to the statement, the speaker, who is second in line to the presidency after the vice president, was not at home at the time of the break-in and attack.

The break-in at her residence raises questions about the security of the home of one of the most powerful lawmakers in the country.

While the motivation is still unknown, the attack comes amid increasing violent rhetoric targeting political figures and their families.

Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal, chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, was home with her husband over the summer when a man carrying a pistol was arrested near her home.

Barbara Sprunt
Barbara Sprunt is a producer on NPR's Washington desk, where she reports and produces breaking news and feature political content.
