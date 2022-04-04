Summit County health department hosts COVID-19 booster clinic

The Summit County health department will offer a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Akron on Tuesday, officials said in a media release. No appointments are necessary at the clinic, which will be held at 1867 W. Market St. from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

All three vaccine brands will be available, according to the release.

Those interested do not need to make an appointment, according to the health department. Patients may walk in, although if there is a high demand for the vaccinations, the health authority may ask people to come back at a later time to avoid traffic back-ups.

Masks are required at all SCPH vaccination clinics.

SCPH will offer Pfizer and Moderna 2nd booster doses four or more months after the date of the first booster dose for the following people:



Those ages 50 and older

Those ages 12 and older (Pfizer) and 18 or older (Moderna) who are moderately or severely immunocompromised

Those who received Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 vaccine for their first shot & booster

Those with questions may call the COVID-19 line at 330-926-5795 between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.