Russia-Ukraine war: What happened today (March 29)

As Tuesday draws to an end in Kyiv and in Moscow, here are the key developments of the day:

Peace talks between Russia and Ukraine appeared to deliver tentative signs of progress. Delegations met in Istanbul face to face for the first time in weeks. No further meetings were expected Wednesday.

Russia said it would "significantly" scale back its military activity around Kyiv and Chernihiv in northern Ukraine. Russian officials called it trust-building "de-escalation" and later specified this did not mean a cease-fire. Russian negotiators also suggested direct talks between the Russian and Ukrainian presidents, Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy, could take place once both sides agree to a draft peace deal — sooner than they had said before.

Ukraine delivered a proposal for accepting a neutral and nonnuclear status, including a plan to host no foreign military bases. Ukraine's key demand was for other countries to provide legally binding security guarantees to the country. The proposal also opened the door to concessions on Russian-controlled Crimea in the south and Donbas in the east, such as 15 years to negotiate the status of the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia annexed in 2014.

U.S. leaders cast doubt on Russia's vow to scale back its military campaign in northern Ukraine. The Pentagon warned that Russian forces might be moving to reposition and regroup for attacks elsewhere in Ukraine, after its forces stalled near Kyiv in recent weeks. Russian military leaders signaled a shift of focus toward maintaining a hold over the eastern Donbas region.

In-depth

Earlier developments

