New COVID-19 subvariant BA.2 unlikely to cause a surge, says Ohio Department of Health

It is unlikely that the COVID-19 omicron subvariant, which is currently fueling a surge in Europe, will cause another surge similar to the one that tore through Ohio during the holidays, the director of the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) said during a press conference Thursday.

The form of the virus that has caused a recent increase in cases in Europe, called BA.2, is closely related to the version of the omicron variant, known as BA.1, that caused the most recent surge here in Ohio, explained Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff.

Since the infection rate was so high during the previous surge, that's providing more Ohioans with some protection against the newer subvariant of the virus, he said. Data from Europe indicate that a BA.2 infection after a BA.1 infection is rare.

According to the state’s wastewater surveillance system, BA.2 is circulating in Ohio, but it’s been detected in only a few of the 74 watersheds ODH monitors for the virus RNA, said Vanderhoff. About 2% of infections detected between Jan. 7 and Mar. 8 were caused by BA.2, he said.

In Ohio, “as BA.1 is fading, BA.2 is assuming a growing percentage of declining omicron infections,” Vanderhoff said. “BA.2 is playing clean up but probably won’t hit a home run.”

Vanderhoff urged the public to use the current lull in cases to prepare for whatever is coming next. While most Ohio counties are experiencing a low level of infections as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the virus is not going away and is unpredictable, he said.

“This is the best time to prepare,” said Vanderhoff, adding that individuals should get vaccinated or boosted if they haven’t already and procure high-quality masks and stock up on tests. Workplaces, places of worship and other facilities where people gather should make changes to improve safety, like improving ventilation, he said.

Vaccinations also provide protection against hospitalization and death if someone is infected with the BA.2 subvariant and are a less risky way to get protection than infection, officials said.

“It’s clear COVID-19 is not a thing of the past,” Vanderhoff said. “It is not going away, but it’s becoming a part of the fabric of our lives. It’s something we have to effectively manage.”

