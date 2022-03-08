Enrique Tarrio, who led the Proud Boys, is arrested over the U.S. Capitol attack

Enrique Tarrio, who was the chairman of the far-right extremist group the Proud Boys, was arrested and charged with conspiracy for his alleged role in planning the Jan. 6 attack, the Justice Department announced on Tuesday.

Although Tarrio is not accused of physically taking part in the breach of the Capitol – or even being in Washington D.C. at the time – the Justice Department said Tarrio "conspired to corruptly obstruct, influence, and impede an official proceeding, the certification of the Electoral College vote."

As the leader and creator of a special chapter of the Proud Boys known as the Ministry of Self Defense, the 38-year-old "led the advance planning and remained in contact with other members of the Proud Boys during their breach of the Capitol," according to prosecutors.

The Justice Department also said he claimed credit for the attack on social media and in an encrypted chat room during and after the attack.

Tarrio was indicted on one count of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding and another count of obstruction of an official proceeding. He also faces two counts each of assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers and destruction of government property.

The Justice Department said Tarrio was named in a superseding indictment returned Monday in the District of Columbia, along with five previously charged defendants – Ethan Nordean, 31, of Auburn, Washington; Joseph Biggs, 38, of Ormond Beach, Florida; Zachary Rehl, 36, of Philadelphia; Charles Donohoe, 34, of Kernersville, North Carolina; and Dominic Pezzola, 44, of Rochester, New York.

Tarrio was arrested in Miami and is scheduled to make his initial court appearance in the Southern District of Florida.

