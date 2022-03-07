Russia-Ukraine war: What happened today (March 7)

As Monday draws to a close in Kyiv and in Moscow, here are the key developments of the day:

The third round of talks between Ukrainian and Russian delegations ended without any breakthroughs, though the parties agreed to meet again. They are continuing to discuss "humanitarian corridors" to evacuate civilians after several cease-fires have failed. Earlier, Kyiv rejected Moscow's proposal that would route Ukrainian evacuees into Belarus and Russia.

The U.S. believes Russia is trying to recruit Syrian fighters. U.S. officials also estimate that Russia has now deployed "nearly 100%" of the combat forces previously positioned near Ukraine's borders, without signs of more troops moving from other parts of Russia.

Hearings on the war began in The Hague. Ukraine asked the U.N.'s International Court of Justice to order a halt to the Russian invasion, accusing Russia of "grave and widespread violations of the human rights of Ukrainian people." Russia's delegation did not attend. A second hearing is slated for Tuesday.

Russian police arrested almost 4,640 protesters in 65 Russian cities on Sunday, according to the latest independent tally. The first cases are being filed under Russia's new law that criminalizes news reporting or public statements contradicting the Kremlin's version of events in Ukraine.

Oil prices surged to a 14-year high. In the U.S., gasoline prices surged past $4 a gallon to near a national record, as the White House and global allies discuss potential restrictions on the purchase of oil from Russia.

In-depth

Earlier developments

