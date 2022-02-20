The — at times complicated — 2022 Beijing Winter Games come to a close

BEIJING — An Olympic Games beset by COVID-19 concerns, politics, and later tarnished by (another) Russian doping scandal is now over.

After 16 days and 109 events, the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics officially ended Sunday with the traditional closing ceremony.

A small, but enthusiastic, group of spectators sat in the stands at Beijing's Bird's Nest stadium during the bitterly cold night in the host city. Some did the wave and cheerfully waved the Chinese flag while waiting for the night's festivities to start.

Chinese President Xi Jinping sat next to International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach in the stands, watching the ceremony unfold.

Lintao Zhang / Getty Images / Getty Images Members of Team China wave flags as they walk in the athletes parade during the closing ceremony of the 2022 Beijing Olympic Games.

The athletes paraded one last time

The performances were limited, echoing the muted opening ceremony held earlier this month. Organizers emphasized snow and ice as the main theme. The center stage of the Birds Nest was composed of 11,600 square meters of an LED screen which aimed to imitate "a crystal clear ice surface" throughout the ceremony.

Triumphant athletes, appearing no less excited than they did during the opening ceremony, proudly waved their nation's flags during the parade of athletes.

American bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor was elected the U.S. flag bearer for the closing ceremony — the first athlete selected as the U.S. flag bearer for both the Winter Olympics' opening and closing ceremonies since 1948.

Sarah Stier / Getty Images / Getty Images Elana Meyers Taylor was the U.S. flag bearer during the closing ceremony.

She lost out on the chance to carry her country's flag during the opening ceremony after testing positive for COVID-19 and needing to isolate.

During the Games, Meyers Taylor won the silver medal in the first-ever monobob event and a bronze medal in the two-woman bobsled.

Some parading athletes were heading home with prized hardware around their necks and proudly showcased those hard-won medals to the passing cameras.

Team U.S.A. finished with 25 medals

The U.S. finished the Beijing Olympics with 25 medals (8 gold, 10 silver and 7 bronze). That puts the U.S. tied for fourth place (in terms of the number of gold) and third place (in total medal count). Norway topped the leader board for both categories, with 37 total medals total - including 16 gold. Host country China finished with 15 total medals, including nine gold.

Maja Hitij / Getty Images / Getty Images Silver medalist Jessie Diggins of the U.S. celebrates during the Women's 30km Mass Start medal ceremony during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony.

During the closing ceremony, organizers held the last medal ceremony for the women's cross country 30KM mass start. U.S. skier Jessie Diggins won silver after a tough push to the finish line. Norway's Therese Johaug won gold and Finland's Kerttu Niskanen won bronze.

Diggins' disclosed after her competition that she suffered from food poisoning not 30 hours before her race. After she finished, she collapsed and was down for several minutes. But her exhaustion from earlier in the day disappeared as Diggins jumped up and down on the podium as she received her podium.

As part of Sunday's ceremony, IOC leader Bach transferred the Olympic flag to the mayors of the Italian cities of Milan and Cortino, the hosts of the 2026 Winter Games.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Lintao Zhang / Getty Images / Getty Images Xi Jinping, President of China is seen on a big screen as the Olympic Flag flies prior to the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony on Day 16 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Beijing National Stadium on February 20, 2022 in Beijing, China.

Manan Vatsyayana / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Children carrying snowflake lanterns perform during the closing ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games, at the National Stadium, known as the Bird's Nest, in Beijing, on February 20, 2022.

Anthony Wallace / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Children perform during the closing ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games, at the National Stadium, known as the Bird's Nest, in Beijing, on February 20, 2022.

Richard Heathcote / Getty Images / Getty Images Flag bearers make their way into the Beijing National Stadium during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony on Day 16 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Beijing National Stadium on February 20, 2022 in Beijing, China.

Anne-Christine Poujoulat / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Performers dance during the closing ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games, at the National Stadium, known as the Bird's Nest, in Beijing, on February 20, 2022.

David Ramos / Getty Images / Getty Images The Olympic Cauldron is seen as performers dance during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony on Day 16 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Beijing National Stadium on February 20, 2022 in Beijing, China.

David Ramos / Getty Images / Getty Images Spectators look on from inside of the Beijing National Stadium during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony on Day 16 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Beijing National Stadium on February 20, 2022 in Beijing, China.

Anthony Wallace / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images China's flag bearer Xu Mengtao, top left, parades during the closing ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games, at the National Stadium, known as the Bird's Nest, in Beijing, on February 20, 2022.

Lintao Zhang / Getty Images / Getty Images Members of Team Denmark make their way into the Beijing National Stadium during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony on Day 16 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Beijing National Stadium on February 20, 2022 in Beijing, China.

Maja Hitij / Getty Images / Getty Images Gold medallist Alexander Bolshunov of Team ROC, center, Silver medallist Ivan Yakimushkin of Team ROC, left, and Bronze medallist Simen Hegstad Krueger of Team Norway, right pose with their medals during the Men's Cross-Country Skiing 50km Mass Start Free medal ceremony during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos / Getty Images / Getty Images The Olympic Cauldron is seen as performers dance during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony on Day 16 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Beijing National Stadium on February 20, 2022 in Beijing, China.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos / Getty Images / Getty Images General view inside of the Beijing National Stadium as the Olympic Cauldron is seen during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony on Day 16 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Beijing National Stadium on February 20, 2022 in Beijing, China.

Catherine Ivill / Getty Images / Getty Images Performers dance during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony on Day 16 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Beijing National Stadium on February 20, 2022 in Beijing, China.

Maja Hitij / Getty Images / Getty Images Children representing Milan and Cortina hold a globe as part of the handover ceremony during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony on Day 16 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Beijing National Stadium on February 20, 2022 in Beijing, China.