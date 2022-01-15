Six people have been injured in a mass shooting in Oregon

Six people were injured in a mass shooting on Friday night in Eugene, Oregon, the Eugene Police Department said.

The shooting took place shortly before 9:30 p.m. local time outside the WOW Hall, a concert venue and non-profit community center in downtown Eugene. A Lil Bean and Zay Bang concert was ongoing at the time.

Initially, the police said that five people were injured and had been transported to a local hospital. A sixth person was later taken to a hospital in connection with the shooting, the police said.

EPD Chief Chris Skinner said that one person is currently in surgery; the status of the other five is unknown at this time, according to KEZI 9 News.

"We believe all staff and volunteers are safe and accounted for," WOW Hall interim Executive Director Deb Maher and Board Chair Jaci Guerena said in a statement.

"This is unprecedented at the WOW Hall. The police are investigating. If we receive additional information, we will try to make it available."

The police currently do not have a suspect in custody and an investigation is ongoing, said police.

Skinner said the suspect was seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt and heading westbound down 8th Avenue, the street WOW Hall is located on.

