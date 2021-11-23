Jon Batiste, Justin Bieber and Billie Eilish headline 2022 Grammy nominations

Nominees for the 64th annual Grammy Awards were announced on Tuesday. The leading nominee for this year is bandleader, pianist and composer Jon Batiste, who was nominated in 11 dizzyingly wide-flung categories, including Album of the Year (for his album We Are), Record of the Year (for the song "Freedom"), Best R&B Album (also for We Are), Best Jazz Instrumental Album (for his album of music from and inspired by the Disney/Pixar film Soul), Best American Roots Song ("Cry") and Best Contemporary Classical Composition, for his piece Movement 11'.

This year's roster is the first since the Recording Academy, the organization behind the Grammy Awards, made significant alterations to the nominations process. The group had come under heavy criticism for an insular, secretive process of specialist committees that pared down huge fields of potential nominees to a final, select few in most of the Grammys' dozens of categories. (NPR correspondent Anastasia Tsioulcas, one of the reporters for this story, is a former Grammy voter and judge.)

Additionally, a host of well-known Black artists, including Jay-Z, Kanye West, Nicki Minaj, Drake, Frank Ocean and Tyler, the Creator have spoken out about concerns that Black performers are frequently overlooked in the most prominent award categories, including Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Best New Artist.

The "big four" awards — Record of the Year, Song of the Year (a songwriting prize), Album of the Year and Best New Artist — now include 10 nominees apiece, up from eight slots in 2020 and only five in 2016.

The nominations announcements were, for the first time, simply livestreamed on the Recording Academy's website, and did not earn any broadcast airtime on CBS as in previous years. The awards ceremony will be held in Los Angeles on Jan. 31 — shifted from its traditional Sunday night perch to a Monday evening. Last year's broadcast ceremony television audience shrunk 53% from its 2020 numbers to 8.8 million viewers, the lowest broadcast audience the awards ever received.

Read the full list of nominees below.

The 2022 Grammy Award Nominations

Record Of The Year

"I Still Have Faith In You" — ABBA

"Freedom" — Jon Batiste

"I Get A Kick Out Of You" — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

"Peaches" — Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon

"Right On Time" — Brandi Carlile

"Kiss Me More" — Doja Cat feat. SZA

"Happier Than Ever" — Billie Eilish

"Montero" (Call Me By Your Name) — Lil Nas X

"drivers license" — Olivia Rodrigo

"Leave The Door Open" — Silk Sonic

Album Of The Year

We Are — Jon Batiste

Love For Sale — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) — Justin Bieber

Planet Her (Deluxe) — Doja Cat

Happier Than Ever — Billie Eilish

Back Of My Mind — H.E.R.

MONTERO — Lil Nas X

SOUR — Olivia Rodrigo

evermore — Taylor Swift

Donda — Kanye West

Song Of The Year

"Bad Habits" — Fred Gibson, Johnny McDaid & Ed Sheeran, songwriters (Ed Sheeran)

"A Beautiful Noise" — Ruby Amanfu, Brandi Carlile, Brandy Clark, Alicia Keys, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Linda Perry & Hailey Whitters, songwriters (Alicia Keys And Brandi Carlile)

"drivers license" — Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)

"Fight For You" — Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

"Happier Than Ever" — Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

"Kiss Me More" — Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Carter Lang, Gerard A. Powell II, Solána Rowe & David Sprecher, songwriters (Doja Cat feat. SZA)

"Leave The Door Open" — Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)

"Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" — Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, Omer Fedi, Montero Hill & Roy Lenzo, songwriters (Lil Nas X)

"Peaches" — Louis Bell, Justin Bieber, Giveon Dezmann Evans, Bernard Harvey, Felisha "Fury" King, Matthew Sean Leon, Luis Manual Martinez Jr., Aaron Simmonds, Ashton Simmonds, Andrew Wotman & Keavan Yazdani, songwriters (Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon)

Best New Artist

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

FINNEAS

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid LAROI

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

Best Pop Solo Performance

"Anyone" — Justin Bieber

"Right On Time" — Brandi Carlile

"Happier Than Ever" — Billie Eilish

"Positions" — Ariana Grand

"drivers license" — Olivia Rodrigo

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

"I Get A Kick Out Of You" — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

"Lonely" — Justin Bieber & benny blanco

"Butter" — BTS

"Higher Power" — Coldplay

"Kiss Me More" — Doja Cat feat. SZA

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Love For Sale — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

'Til We Meet Again (Live) — Norah Jones

A Tori Kelly Christmas — Tori Kelly

Ledisi Sings Nina — Ledisi

That's Life — Willie Nelson

A Holly Dolly Christmas — Dolly Parton

Best Pop Vocal Album

Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) — Justin Bieber

Planet Her (Deluxe) — Doja Cat

Happier Than Ever — Billie Eilish

Positions — Ariana Grande

SOUR — Olivia Rodrigo

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

"Hero" — Afrojack & David Guetta

"Loom" — Ólafur Arnalds Featuring Bonobo

"Before" — James Blake

"Heartbreak" — Bonobo & Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs

"You Can Do It" — Caribou

"Alive" — Rüfüs Du Sol

"The Business" — Tiësto

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Subconsciously — Black Coffee

Fallen Embers — Illenium

Music Is The Weapon (Reloaded) — Major Lazer

Shockwave — Marshmello

Free Love — Sylvan Esso

Judgement — Ten City

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Double Dealin' — Randy Brecker & Eric Marienthal

The Garden — Rachel Eckroth

Tree Falls — Taylor Eigsti

At Blue Note Tokyo — Steve Gadd Band

Deep: The Baritone Sessions, Vol. 2 —Mark Lettieri

Best Rock Performance

"Shot In The Dark" — AC/DC

"Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A)" — Black Pumas

"Nothing Compares 2 U" — Chris Cornell

"Ohms" — Deftones

"Making A Fire" — Foo Fighters

Best Metal Performance

"Genesis" — Deftones

"The Alien" — Dream Theater

"Amazonia" — Gojira

"Pushing The Tides" — Mastodon

"The Triumph Of King Freak (A Crypt Of Preservation And Superstition)" — Rob Zombie

Best Rock Song

"All My Favorite Songs" — Rivers Cuomo, Ashley Gorley, Ben Johnson & Ilsey Juber, songwriters (Weezer)

"The Bandit" — Caleb Followill, Jared Followill, Matthew Followill & Nathan Followill, songwriters (Kings Of Leon)

"Distance" — Wolfgang Van Halen, songwriter (Mammoth WVH)

"Find My Way" — Paul McCartney, songwriter (Paul McCartney)

"Waiting On A War" — Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett & Pat Smear, songwriters (Foo Fighters)

Best Rock Album

Power Up — AC/DC

Capitol Cuts - Live From Studio A — Black Pumas

No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1 — Chris Cornell

Medicine At Midnight — Foo Fighters

McCartney III — Paul McCartney

Best Alternative Music Album

Shore — Fleet Foxes

If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power — Halsey

Jubilee — Japanese Breakfast

Collapsed In Sunbeams — Arlo Parks

Daddy's Home — St. Vincent

Best R&B Performance

"Lost You" — Snoh Aalegra

"Peaches" — Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon

"Damage" — H.E.R.

"Leave The Door Open" — Silk Sonic

"Pick Up Your Feelings" — Jazmine Sullivan

Best Traditional R&B Performance

"I Need You" — Jon Batiste

"Bring It On Home To Me" — BJ The Chicago Kid, PJ Morton & Kenyon Dixon feat. Charlie Bereal

"Born Again" — Leon Bridges feat. Robert Glasper

"Fight For You" — H.E.R.

"How Much Can A Heart Take" Lucky Daye feat. Yebba

Best R&B Song

"Damage" — Anthony Clemons Jr., Jeff Gitelman, H.E.R., Carl McCormick & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

"Good Days" — Jacob Collier, Carter Lang, Carlos Munoz, Solána Rowe & Christopher Ruelas, songwriters (SZA)

"Heartbreak Anniversary" — Giveon Evans, Maneesh, Sevn Thomas & Varren Wade, songwriters (Giveon)

"Leave The Door Open" — Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)

"Pick Up Your Feelings" — Denisia "Blue June" Andrews, Audra Mae Butts, Kyle Coleman, Brittany "Chi" Coney, Michael Holmes & Jazmine Sullivan, songwriters (Jazmine Sullivan)

Best Progressive R&B Album

New Light — Eric Bellinger

Something To Say — Cory Henry

Mood Valiant — Hiatus Kaiyote

Table For Two — Lucky Daye

Dinner Party: Dessert — Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington

Studying Abroad: Extended Stay — Masego

Best R&B Album

Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies — Snoh Aalegra

We Are — Jon Batiste

Gold-Diggers Sound — Leon Bridges

Back Of My Mind — H.E.R.

Heaux Tales — Jazmine Sullivan

Best Rap Performance

"Family Ties" — Baby Keem Feat. Kendrick Lamar

"Up" — Cardi B

"My Life" — J. Cole Feat. 21 Savage & Morray

"Way 2 Sexy" — Drake Feat. Future & Young Thug

"Thot S***" — Megan Thee Stallion

Best Melodic Rap Performance

"Pride Is The Devil" — J. Cole feat. Lil Baby

"Need To Know" — Doja Cat

"INDUSTRY BABY" — Lil Nas X feat. Jack Harlow

"WUSYANAME" — Tyler, The Creator feat. Youngboy Never Broke Again & Ty Dolla $Ign

"Hurricane" — Kanye West feat. The Weeknd & Lil Baby

Best Rap Song

"Bath Salts" — Shawn Carter, Kasseem Dean, Michael Forno, Nasir Jones & Earl Simmons, Songwriters (Dmx Featuring Jay-Z & Nas)

"Best Friend" — Amala Zandelie Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Randall Avery Hammers, Diamonté Harper, Asia Smith, Theron Thomas & Rocco Valdes, Songwriters (Saweetie Featuring Doja Cat)

"Family Ties" — Roshwita Larisha Bacha, Hykeem Carter, Tobias Dekker, Colin Franken, Jasper Harris, Kendrick Lamar, Ronald Latour & Dominik Patrzek, Songwriters (Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar)

"Jail" — Dwayne Abernathy, Jr., Shawn Carter, Raul Cubina, Michael Dean, Charles M. Njapa, Sean Solymar, Brian Hugh Warner, Kanye West & Mark Williams, Songwriters (Kanye West Featuring Jay-Z)

"M Y . L I F E" — Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph & Jermaine Cole, Songwriters (J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray)

Best Rap Album

The Off-Season – J Cole

Certified Lover Boy – Drake

King's Disease II – Nas

Call Me If You Get Lost – Tyler, The Creator

Donda – Kanye West

Best Country Solo Performance

"Forever After All" — Luke Combs

"Remember Her Name" — Mickey Guyton

"All I Do Is Drive" — Jason Isbell

"camera roll" — Kacey Musgraves

"You Should Probably Leave" — Chris Stapleton

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

"If I Didn't Love You" — Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood

"Younger Me" — Brothers Osborne"Glad You Exist" — Dan + Shay

"Chasing After You" — Ryan Hurd & Maren Morris

"Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)" — Elle King & Miranda Lambert

Best Country Song

"Better Than We Found It" — Jessie Jo Dillon, Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Maren Morris)

"camera roll" — Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves & Daniel Tashian, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves)"Cold" — Dave Cobb, J.T. Cure, Derek Mixon & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Chris Stapleton)

"Country Again" — Zach Crowell, Ashley Gorley & Thomas Rhett, songwriters (Thomas Rhett)

"Fancy Like" — Cameron Bartolini, Walker Hayes, Josh Jenkins & Shane Stevens, songwriters (Walker Hayes)

"Remember Her Name" Mickey Guyton, Blake Hubbard, Jarrod Ingram & Parker Welling, songwriters (Mickey Guyton)

Best Country Album

Skeletons — Brothers Osborne

Remember Her Name — Mickey Guyton

The Marfa Tapes — Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall & Jack Ingram

The Ballad Of Dood & Juanita — Sturgill Simpson

Starting Over — Chris Stapleton

Best New Age Album

Brothers — Will Ackerman, Jeff Oster & Tom Eaton

Divine Tides — Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej

Pangaea — Wouter Kellerman & David Arkenstone

Night + Day — Opium Moon

Pieces Of Forever — Laura Sullivan

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

"Sackodougou" — Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah, soloist

"Kick Those Feet" — Kenny Barron, soloist

"Bigger Than Us" — Jon Batiste, soloist

"Absence" — Terence Blanchard, soloist

"Humpty Dumpty (Set 2)" — Chick Corea, soloist

Best Jazz Vocal Album

Generations — The Baylor Project

SuperBlue — Kurt Elling & Charlie Hunter

Time Traveler — Nnenna Freelon

Flor — Gretchen Parlato

Songwrights Apothecary Lab — Esperanza Spalding

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Jazz Selections: Music From And Inspired By Soul — Jon Batiste

Absence — Terence Blanchard feat. The E Collective And The Turtle Island Quartet

Skyline — Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette & Gonzalo Rubalcaba

Akoustic Band LIVE — Chick Corea, John Patitucci & Dave Weckl

Side-Eye NYC (V1.IV) — Pat Metheny

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

Live At Birdland! — The Count Basie Orchestra Directed By Scotty Barnhart

Dear Love — Jazzmeia Horn And Her Noble Force

For Jimmy, Wes And Oliver — Christian McBride Big Band

Swirling — Sun Ra Arkestra

Jackets XL — Yellowjackets + WDR Big Band

Best Latin Jazz Album

Mirror Mirror —Eliane Elias With Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés

The South Bronx Story — Carlos Henriquez

Virtual Birdland — Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

Transparency — Dafnis Prieto Sextet

El Arte Del Bolero — Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo

Best Gospel Performance/Song

"Voice Of God" — Dante Bowe Featuring Steffany Gretzinger & Chandler Moore

"Joyful" — Dante Bowe

"Help" — Anthony Brown & Group Therapy

"Never Lost" — CeCe Winans

"Wait On You" — Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

"We Win" — Kirk Franklin & Lil Baby; Kirk Franklin, Dominique Jones, Cynthia Nunn & Justin Smith, songwriters

"Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)" — H.E.R. & Tauren Wells; Josiah Bassey, Dernst Emile & H.E.R., songwriters"Man Of Your Word" — Chandler Moore & KJ Scriven; Jonathan Jay, Nathan Jess & Chandler Moore, songwriters

"Believe For It"— CeCe Winans; Dwan Hill, Kyle Lee, CeCe Winans & Mitch Wong, songwriters

"Jireh" — Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music Featuring Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine; Chris Brown, Steven Furtick, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine, songwriters

Best Gospel Album

Changing Your Story — Jekalyn Carr

Royalty: Live At The Ryman — Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition — Maverick City Music

Jonny X Mali: Live In LA — Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music

Believe For It — CeCe Winans

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

No Stranger —Natalie Grant

Feels Like Home Vol. 2 — Israel & New Breed

The Blessing (Live) — Kari Jobe

Citizen Of Heaven (Live) — Tauren Wells

Old Church Basement — Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music

Best Roots Gospel Album

Alone With My Faith —Harry Connick, Jr.

That's Gospel, Brother — Gaither Vocal Band

Keeping On — Ernie Haase & Signature Sound

Songs For The Times — The Isaacs

My Savior — Carrie Underwood

Best Latin Pop Album

Vértigo — Pablo Alborán

Mis Amores — Paula Arenas

Hecho A La Antigua — Ricardo Arjona

Mis Manos — Camilo

Mendó — Alex Cuba

Revelación — Selena Gomez

Best Música Urbana Album

Afrodisíaco — Rauw Alejandro

El Último Tour Del Mundo — Bad Bunny

Jose — J Balvin

KG0516 — KAROL G

Sin Miedo (Del Amor Y Otros Demonios) 8 — Kali Uchis

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

Deja — Bomba Estéreo

Mira Lo Que Me Hiciste Hacer (Deluxe Edition) — Diamante Eléctrico

Origen — Juanes

Calambre — Nathy Peluso

El Madrileño — C. Tangana

Sonidos De Karmática Resonancia — Zoé

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

Antología De La Musica Ranchera, Vol. 2 — Aida Cuevas

A Mis 80's — Vicente Fernández

Seis — Mon Laferte

Un Canto Por México, Vol. II — Natalia Lafourcade

Ayayay! (Súper Deluxe) — Christian Nodal

Best Tropical Latin Album

Salswing! — Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta

En Cuarentena — El Gran Combo De Puerto Rico

Sin Salsa No Hay Paraíso — Aymée Nuviola

Colegas — Gilberto Santa Rosa

Live In Peru — Tony Succar

Best American Roots Performance

"Cry" — Jon Batiste

"Love And Regret" — Billy Strings

"I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel To Be Free" — The Blind Boys Of Alabama & Béla Fleck

"Same Devil" — Brandy Clark Featuring Brandi Carlile

"Nightflyer" — Allison Russell

Best American Roots Song

"Avalon" — Rhiannon Giddens, Justin Robinson & Francesco Turrisi, songwriters (Rhiannon Giddens With Francesco Turrisi)

"Call Me A Fool" — Valerie June, songwriter (Valerie June Featuring Carla Thomas)

"Cry" — Jon Batiste & Steve McEwan, songwriters (Jon Batiste)

"Diamond Studded Shoes" — Dan Auerbach, Natalie Hemby, Aaron Lee Tasjan & Yola, songwriters (Yola)

"Nightflyer" — Jeremy Lindsay & Allison Russell, songwriters (Allison Russell)

Best Americana Album

Downhill From Everywhere — Jackson Browne

Leftover Feelings — John Hiatt with The Jerry Douglas Band

Native Sons — Los Lobos

Outside Child — Allison Russell

Stand For Myself — Yola

Best Bluegrass Album

Renewal — Billy Strings

My Bluegrass Heart — Béla Fleck

A Tribute To Bill Monroe — The Infamous Stringdusters

Cuttin' Grass - Vol. 1 (Butcher Shoppe Sessions) — Sturgill Simpson

Music Is What I See — Rhonda Vincent

Best Traditional Blues Album

100 Years Of Blues — Elvin Bishop & Charlie Musselwhite

Traveler's Blues — Blues Traveler

I Be Trying — Cedric Burnside

Be Ready When I Call You — Guy Davis

Take Me Back — Kim Wilson

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Delta Kream — The Black Keys Featuring Eric Deaton & Kenny Brown

Royal Tea — Joe Bonamassa

Uncivil War — Shemekia Copeland

Fire It Up — Steve Cropper

662 — Christone "Kingfish" Ingram

Best Folk Album

One Night Lonely [Live] — Mary Chapin Carpenter

Long Violent History — Tyler Childers

Wednesday (Extended Edition) — Madison Cunningham

They're Calling Me Home — Rhiannon Giddens With Francesco Turrisi

Blue Heron Suite — Sarah Jarosz

Best Regional Roots Music Album

Live In New Orleans! — Sean Ardoin And Kreole Rock And Soul

Bloodstains & Teardrops — Big Chief Monk Boudreaux

My People — Cha Wa

Corey Ledet Zydeco — Corey Ledet Zydeco

Kau Ka Pe'a — Kalani Pe'a

Best Reggae Album

Pamoja — Etana

Positive Vibration — Gramps Morgan

Live N Livin — Sean Paul

Royal — Jesse Royal

Beauty In The Silence — Soja

10 — Spice

Best Global Music Performance

"Mohabbat" — Arooj Aftab

"Do Yourself" — Angelique Kidjo & Burna Boy

"Pà Pá Pà" — Femi Kuti

"Blewu" — Yo-Yo Ma & Angelique Kidjo

"Essence" — WizKid Featuring Tems

Best Global Music Album

Voice Of Bunbon, Vol. 1 — Rocky Dawuni

East West Players Presents: Daniel Ho & Friends Live In Concert — Daniel Ho & Friends

Mother Nature — Angelique Kidjo

Legacy + — Femi Kuti And Made Kuti

Made In Lagos: Deluxe Edition — WizKid

Best Children's Music Album

Actívate — 123 Andrés

All One Tribe — 1 Tribe Collective

Black To The Future — Pierce Freelon

A Colorful World — Falu

Crayon Kids — Lucky Diaz And The Family Jam Band

Best Spoken Word Album

Aftermath — LeVar Burton

Carry On: Reflections For A New Generation From John Lewis — Don Cheadle

Catching Dreams: Live At Fort Knox Chicago — J. Ivy

8:46 — Dave Chappelle & Amir Sulaiman

A Promised Land — Barack Obama

Best Comedy Album

The Comedy Vaccine — Lavell Crawford

Evolution — Chelsea Handler

Sincerely Louis CK — Louis C.K.

Thanks For Risking Your Life — Lewis Black

The Greatest Average American — Nate Bargatze

Zero F***s Given — Kevin Hart

Best Musical Theater Album

Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella — Andrew Lloyd Webber, Nick Lloyd Webber & Greg Wells, producers; Andrew Lloyd Webber & David Zippel, composers/lyricists (Original Album Cast)

Burt Bacharach and Steven Sater's Some Lovers — Burt Bacharach, Michael Croiter, Ben Hartman & Steven Sater, producers; Burt Bacharach, composer; Steven Sater, lyricist (World Premiere Cast)

Girl From The North Country — Simon Hale, Conor McPherson & Dean Sharenow, producers (Bob Dylan, composer & lyricist) (Original Broadway Cast)

Les Misérables: The Staged Concert (The Sensational 2020 Live Recording) — Cameron Mackintosh, Lee McCutcheon & Stephen Metcalfe, producers (Claude-Michel Schönberg, composer; Alain Boublil, John Caird, Herbert Kretzmer, Jean-Marc Natel & Trevor Nunn, lyricists) (The 2020 Les Misérables Staged Concert Company)

Stephen Schwartz's Snapshots — Daniel C. Levine, Michael J Moritz Jr, Bryan Perri & Stephen Schwartz, producers (Stephen Schwartz, composer & lyricist) (World Premiere Cast)

The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical — Emily Bear, producer; Abigail Barlow & Emily Bear, composers/lyricists (Barlow & Bear)

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

Cruella — (Various Artists)

Dear Evan Hansen — (Various Artists)

In The Heights — (Various Artists)

One Night In Miami... — (Various Artists)

Respect — Jennifer Hudson

Schmigadoon! Episode 1 — (Various Artists)

The United States Vs. Billie Holiday — Andra Day

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media

Bridgerton — Kris Bowers, composer

Dune — Hans Zimmer, composer

The Mandalorian: Season 2 - Vol. 2 (Chapters 13-16) — Ludwig Göransson, composer

The Queen's Gambit — Carlos Rafael Rivera, composer

Soul — Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, composers

Best Song Written For Visual Media

"Agatha All Along" [From WandaVision: Episode 7] — Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez, songwriters (Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez Featuring Kathryn Hahn, Eric Bradley, Greg Whipple, Jasper Randall & Gerald White)

"All Eyes On Me" [From Inside] — Bo Burnham, songwriter (Bo Burnham)

"All I Know So Far" [From P!NK: All I Know So Far] — Alecia Moore, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, songwriters (P!nk)

"Fight For You" [From Judas And The Black Messiah] — Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

"Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)" [From Respect] — Jamie Hartman, Jennifer Hudson & Carole King, songwriters (Jennifer Hudson)

"Speak Now" [From One Night In Miami...] — Sam Ashworth & Leslie Odom, Jr., songwriters (Leslie Odom, Jr.)

Best Instrumental Composition

"Beautiful Is Black" — Brandee Younger, composer (Brandee Younger)

"Cat And Mouse" — Tom Nazziola, composer (Tom Nazziola)

"Concerto For Orchestra: Finale" — Vince Mendoza, composer (Vince Mendoza & Czech National Symphony Orchestra Featuring Antonio Sánchez & Derrick Hodge)

Dreaming In Lions: Dreaming In Lions — Arturo O'Farrill, composer (Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Ensemble)

Eberhard — Lyle Mays, composer (Lyle Mays)

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

"Chopsticks" — Bill O'Connell, arranger (Richard Baratta)

"For The Love Of A Princess (From "Braveheart")" — Robin Smith, arranger (HAUSER, London Symphony Orchestra & Robin Smith)

"Infinite Love" — Emile Mosseri, arranger (Emile Mosseri)

"Meta Knight's Revenge (From "Kirby Superstar")" — Charlie Rosen & Jake Silverman, arrangers (The 8-Bit Big Band Featuring Button Masher)

"The Struggle Within" — Gabriela Quintero & Rodrigo Sanchez, arrangers (Rodrigo y Gabriela)

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

"The Bottom Line" — Ólafur Arnalds, arranger (Ólafur Arnalds & Josin)

"A Change Is Gonna Come" — Tehillah Alphonso, arranger (Tonality & Alexander Lloyd Blake)

"The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire)" — Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier)

"Eleanor Rigby" — Cody Fry, arranger (Cody Fry)

"To The Edge Of Longing (Edit Version)" — Vince Mendoza, arranger (Vince Mendoza, Czech National Symphony Orchestra & Julia Bullock)

Best Recording Package

American Jackpot / American Girls — Sarah Dodds & Shauna Dodds, art directors (Reckless Kelly)

Carnage —Nick Cave & Tom Hingston, art directors (Nick Cave & Warren Ellis)

Pakelang — Li Jheng Han & Yu, Wei, art directors (2nd Generation Falangao Singing Group & The Chairman Crossover Big Band)

Serpentine Prison — Dayle Doyle, art director (Matt Berninger)

Zeta — Xiao Qing Yang, art director (Soul Of Ears)

Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package

All Things Must Pass: 50th Anniversary Edition — Darren Evans, Dhani Harrison & Olivia Harrison, art directors (George Harrison)

Color Theory — Lordess Foudre & Christopher Leckie, art directors (Soccer Mommy)

The Future Bites (Limited Edition Box Set) — Simon Moore, art director (Steven Wilson)

77-81 — Dan Calderwood & Jon King, art directors (Gang Of Four)

Swimming In Circles — Ramón Coronado & Marshall Rake, art directors (Mac Miller)

Best Album Notes

Beethoven: The Last Three Sonatas — Ann-Katrin Zimmermann, album notes writer (Sunwook Kim)

The Complete Louis Armstrong Columbia And RCA Victor Studio Sessions 1946-1966 — Ricky Riccardi, album notes writer (Louis Armstrong)

Creation Never Sleeps, Creation Never Dies: The Willie Dunn Anthology — Kevin Howes, album notes writer (Willie Dunn)

Etching The Voice: Emile Berliner And The First Commercial Gramophone Discs, 1889-1895 — David Giovannoni, Richard Martin & Stephan Puille, album notes writers (Various Artists)

The King Of Gospel Music: The Life And Music Of Reverend James Cleveland — Robert Marovich, album notes writer (Various Artists)

Best Historical Album

Beyond The Music: Her Complete RCA Victor Recordings — Robert Russ, compilation producer; Nancy Conforti, Andreas K. Meyer & Jennifer Nulsen, mastering engineers (Marian Anderson)

Etching The Voice: Emile Berliner And The First Commercial Gramophone Discs, 1889-1895 — Meagan Hennessey & Richard Martin, compilation producers; Richard Martin, mastering engineer (Various Artists)

Excavated Shellac: An Alternate History Of The World's Music — April Ledbetter, Steven Lance Ledbetter & Jonathan Ward, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer (Various Artists)

Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967) — Patrick Milligan & Joni Mitchell, compilation producers; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer (Joni Mitchell)

Sign O' The Times (Super Deluxe Edition) — Trevor Guy, Michael Howe & Kirk Johnson, compilation producers; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer (Prince)

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

CINEMA — Josh Conway, Marvin Figueroa, Josh Gudwin, Neal H Pogue & Ethan Shumaker, Engineers; Joe Laporta, Mastering Engineer (The Marias)

Dawn — Thomas Brenneck, Zach Brown, Elton "L10mixedit" Chueng, Riccardo Damian, Tom Elmhirst, Jens Jungkurth, Todd Monfalcone, John Rooney & Smino, Engineers; Randy Merrill, Mastering Engineer (Yebba)

Hey What — Bj Burton, Engineer; Bj Burton, Mastering Engineer (Low)

Love For Sale — Dae Bennett, Josh Coleman & Billy Cumella, Engineers; Greg Calbi & Steve Fallone, Mastering Engineers (Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga)

Notes With Attachments — Joseph Lorge & Blake Mills, Engineers; Greg Koller, Mastering Engineer (Pino Palladino & Blake Mills)

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff

Rogét Chahayed

Mike Elizondo

Hit-Boy

Ricky Reed

Best Remixed Recording

"Back To Life (Booker T Kings Of Soul Satta Dub)" — Booker T, Remixer (Soul Ii Soul)

"Born For Greatness (Cymek Remix)" — Spencer Bastin, Remixer (Papa Roach)

"Constant Craving (Fashionably Late Remix)" — Tracy Young, Remixer (K.D. Lang)

"Inside Out (3scape Drm Remix)" — 3scape Drm, Remixer (Zedd & Griff)

"Met Him Last Night (Dave Audé Remix)" — Dave Audé, Remixer (Demi Lovato & Ariana Grande)

"Passenger (Mike Shinoda Remix)" — Mike Shinoda, Remixer (Deftones)

"Talks (Mura Masa Remix)" — Alexander Crossan, Remixer (Pva)

Best Immersive Audio Album

ALICIA — George Massenburg & Eric Schilling, Immersive Mix Engineers; Michael Romanowski, Immersive Mastering Engineer; Ann Mincieli, Immersive Producer (Alicia Keys)

Clique — Jim Anderson & Ulrike Schwarz, Immersive Mix Engineers; Bob Ludwig, Immersive Mastering Engineer; Jim Anderson, Immersive Producer (Patricia Barber)

Fine Line — Greg Penny, Immersive Mix Engineer; Greg Penny, Immersive Mastering Engineer; Greg Penny, Immersive Producer (Harry Styles)

The Future Bites — Jake Fields & Steven Wilson, Immersive Mix Engineers; Bob Ludwig, Immersive Mastering Engineer; Steven Wilson, Immersive Producer (Steven Wilson)

Stille Grender — Morten Lindberg, Immersive Mix Engineer; Morten Lindberg, Immersive Mastering Engineer; Morten Lindberg, Immersive Producer (Anne Karin Sundal-Ask & Det Norske Jentekor)

Best Engineered Album, Classical

Archetypes — Jonathan Lackey, Bill Maylone & Dan Nichols, engineers; Bill Maylone, mastering engineer (Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad & Third Coast Percussion)

Beethoven: Cello Sonatas - Hope Amid Tears — Richard King, engineer (Yo-Yo Ma & Emanuel Ax)

Beethoven: Symphony No. 9 — Mark Donahue, engineer; Mark Donahue, mastering engineer (Manfred Honeck, Mendelssohn Choir Of Pittsburgh & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

Chanticleer Sings Christmas — Leslie Ann Jones, engineer (Chanticleer)

Mahler: Symphony No. 8, 'Symphony Of A Thousand' — Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, engineers; Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, mastering engineers (Gustavo Dudamel, Fernando Malvar-Ruiz, Luke McEndarfer, Robert Istad, Grant Gershon, Los Angeles Children's Chorus, Los Angeles Master Chorale, National Children's Chorus, Pacific Chorale & Los Angeles Philharmonic)

Producer Of The Year, Classical

Blanton Alspaugh

Steven Epstein

David Frost

Elaine Martone

Judith Sherman

Best Orchestral Performance

"Adams: My Father Knew Charles Ives; Harmonielehre" —Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor (Nashville Symphony Orchestra)

"Beethoven: Symphony No. 9" — Manfred Honeck, conductor (Mendelssohn Choir Of Pittsburgh & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

"Muhly: Throughline" — Nico Muhly, conductor (San Francisco Symphony)

"Price: Symphonies Nos. 1 & 3" — Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor (Philadelphia Orchestra)

"Strauss: Also Sprach Zarathustra; Scriabin: The Poem Of Ecstasy" — Thomas Dausgaard, conductor (Seattle Symphony Orchestra)

Best Opera Recording

"Bartók: Bluebeard's Castle" — Susanna Mälkki, conductor; Mika Kares & Szilvia Vörös; Robert Suff, producer (Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra)

"Glass: Akhnaten" — Karen Kamensek, conductor; J'Nai Bridges, Anthony Roth Costanzo, Zachary James & Dísella Lárusdóttir; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

"Janáček: Cunning Little Vixen" — Simon Rattle, conductor; Sophia Burgos, Lucy Crowe, Gerald Finley, Peter Hoare, Anna Lapkovskaja, Paulina Malefane, Jan Martinik & Hanno Müller-Brachmann; Andrew Cornall, producer (London Symphony Orchestra; London Symphony Chorus & LSO Discovery Voices)

"Little: Soldier Songs" — Corrado Rovaris, conductor; Johnathan McCullough; James Darrah & John Toia, producers (The Opera Philadelphia Orchestra)

"Poulenc: Dialogues Des Carmélites" — Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Karen Cargill, Isabel Leonard, Karita Mattila, Erin Morley & Adrianne Pieczonka; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

Best Choral Performance

"It's A Long Way" — Matthew Guard, conductor (Jonas Budris, Carrie Cheron, Fiona Gillespie, Nathan Hodgson, Helen Karloski, Enrico Lagasca, Megan Roth, Alissa Ruth Suver & Dana Whiteside; Skylark Vocal Ensemble)

"Mahler: Symphony No. 8, 'Symphony Of A Thousand'" — Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Grant Gershon, Robert Istad, Fernando Malvar-Ruiz & Luke McEndarfer, chorus masters (Leah Crocetto, Mihoko Fujimura, Ryan McKinny, Erin Morley, Tamara Mumford, Simon O'Neill, Morris Robinson & Tamara Wilson; Los Angeles Philharmonic; Los Angeles Children's Chorus, Los Angeles Master Chorale, National Children's Chorus & Pacific Chorale)

"Rising w/The Crossing" — Donald Nally, conductor (International Contemporary Ensemble & Quicksilver; The Crossing)

"Schnittke: Choir Concerto; Three Sacred Hymns; Pärt: Seven Magnificat-Antiphons" — Kaspars Putniņš, conductor; Heli Jürgenson, chorus master (Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir)

"Sheehan: Liturgy Of Saint John Chrysostom" — Benedict Sheehan, conductor (Michael Hawes, Timothy Parsons & Jason Thoms; The Saint Tikhon Choir)The Singing Guitar, Craig Hella Johnson, conductor (Estelí Gomez; Austin Guitar Quartet, Douglas Harvey, Los Angeles Guitar Quartet & Texas Guitar Quartet; Conspirare)

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

"Adams, John Luther: Lines Made By Walking" — JACK Quartet

"Akiho: Seven Pillars" — Sandbox Percussion

"Archetypes" —Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad & Third Coast Percussion

"Beethoven: Cello Sonatas - Hope Amid Tears" — Yo-Yo Ma & Emanuel Ax

"Bruits" — Imani Winds

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

"Alone Together" — Jennifer Koh

"An American Mosaic" —Simone Dinnerstein

"Bach: Sonatas & Partitas" — Augustin Hadelich

"Beethoven & Brahms: Violin Concertos" — Gil Shaham; Eric Jacobsen, conductor (The Knights)

"Mak Bach" — Mak Grgić

"Of Power" — Curtis Stewart

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

Confessions — Laura Strickling; Joy Schreier, pianist

Dreams Of A New Day - Songs By Black Composers — Will Liverman; Paul Sánchez, pianist

Mythologies — Sangeeta Kaur & Hila Plitmann (Virginie D'Avezac De Castera, Lili Haydn, Wouter Kellerman, Nadeem Majdalany, Eru Matsumoto & Emilio D. Miler)

Schubert: Winterreise — Joyce DiDonato; Yannick Nézet-Séguin, pianist

Unexpected Shadows — Jamie Barton; Jake Heggie, pianist (Matt Haimovitz)

Best Classical Compendium

American Originals - A New World, A New Canon — AGAVE & Reginald L. Mobley; Geoffrey Silver, producer Berg: Violin Concerto; Seven Early Songs & Three Pieces For Orchestra — Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor; Jack Vad, producer

Cerrone: The Arching Path — Timo Andres & Ian Rosenbaum; Mike Tierney, producer

Plays — Chick Corea; Chick Corea & Birnie Kirsh, producers

Women Warriors - The Voices Of Change — Amy Andersson, conductor; Amy Andersson, Mark Mattson & Lolita Ritmanis, producers

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

"Akiho: Seven Pillars" — Andy Akiho, composer (Sandbox Percussion)

"Andriessen: The Only One" — Louis Andriessen, composer (Esa-Pekka Salonen, Nora Fischer & Los Angeles Philharmonic)

"Assad, Clarice & Sérgio, Connors, Dillon, Martin & Skidmore: Archetypes" — Clarice Assad, Sérgio Assad, Sean Connors, Robert Dillon, Peter Martin & David Skidmore, composers (Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad & Third Coast Percussion)

"Batiste: Movement 11'" — Jon Batiste, composer (Jon Batiste)

"Shaw: Narrow Sea" —Caroline Shaw, composer (Dawn Upshaw, Gilbert Kalish & Sō Percussion)

Best Music Video

"Shot In The Dark" — AC/DC; David Mallet, video director; Dione Orrom, video producer

"Freedom" — Jon Batiste; Alan Ferguson, video director; Alex P. Willson, video producer

"I Get A Kick Out Of You" — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga; Jennifer Lebeau, video director; Danny Bennett, Bobby Campbell & Jennifer Lebeau, video producers

"Peaches," Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon; Collin Tilley, video director

"Happier Than Ever" — Billie Eilish; Billie Eilish, video director; Michelle An, Chelsea Dodson & David Moore, video producers

"Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" — Lil Nas X; Lil Nas X & Tanu Muino, video directors; Frank Borin, Ivanna Borin, Marco De Molina & Saul Levitz, video producers

"Good 4 U" — Olivia Rodrigo; Petra Collins, video director; Christiana Divona, Marissa Ramirez & Tiffany Suh, video producers

Best Music Film

Inside, Bo Burnham, video director; Josh Senior, video producer (Bo Burnham)

David Byrne's American Utopia, Spike Lee, video director; David Byrne & Spike Lee, video producers (David Byrne)

Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles, Patrick Osborne & Robert Rodriguez, video directors (Billie Eilish)

Music, Money, Madness...Jimi Hendrix In Maui, John McDermott, video director; Janie Hendrix, John McDermott & George Scott, video producers (Jimi Hendrix)

Summer Of Soul, Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson, video director; David Dinerstein, Robert Fyvolent & Joseph Patel, video producers (Various Artists)

Fi O'Reilly contributed additional reporting to this story.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.