Twitch, the popular game streaming service, confirms that its data has been hacked

The popular game streaming service Twitch has confirmed it suffered what appears to be a major data breach.

The Amazon-owned company, which has more than 7 million creators streaming every month, made the announcement in a statement Wednesday on Twitter.

"We can confirm a breach has taken place. Our teams are working with urgency to understand the extent of this," the company said.

NPR could not independently verify specific details about the data breach, but according to the website Video Games Chronicle, an anonymous hacker posted 125 gigabytes worth of Twitch data to the online chat forum 4chan. The data released reportedly includes the source code for the site, details of creator payouts and names of the company's clients.

Twitch was created in 2011. Amazon purchased the company in 2014.

Editor's note: Amazon is among NPR's financial supporters.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.