James Loewen, Author Of 'Lies My Teacher Told Me,' Dies At 79

James Loewen, a renowned sociologist, public educator and racial justice activist, died on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at Suburban Hospital in Bethesda, Md. He was the author of several books, including the best-seller Lies My Teacher Told Me. He was 79.

His death was confirmed by Stephen Berrey, a peer and professor of American culture and history at the University of Michigan. He says Loewen had been diagnosed with bladder cancer about two years ago.

Loewen was born Feb. 6, 1942, in Decatur, Ill., and based his career on dispelling commonly held myths about racial progress in American history. His goal was to give the public historical tools that he hoped would help people achieve concrete change towards racial justice in the present.

Loewen told NPR's Gene Demby in an interview in 2018 that he decided to write his first high school text about race and history when he asked a class of students at Tougaloo College, a historically Black university near Jackson, Miss., what they knew about Reconstruction.

"And what happened to me was an 'aha' experience, although you might better consider it an 'oh no' experience," Loewen told NPR. "Sixteen out of my 17 students said, 'Well, Reconstruction was the period right after the Civil War when Blacks took over the government of the Southern states, but they were too soon out of slavery, and so they screwed up and white folks had to take control again.' "

Loewen said there were "at least three direct lies in that sentence": Black Americans in the South had, in fact, tried to run for office and write progressive state constitutions following the Civil War, but they were violently shut out of power by white supremacists in both organized groups like the KKK as well as the Democratic party.

/ The New Press <em>Lies My Teacher Told Me: Everything Your American History Textbook Got Wrong</em>

The book Loewen wrote in response to that experience, 1974's Mississippi: Conflict and Change, won the Lillian Smith Book Award for Best Southern Nonfiction in 1976 and garnered positive reviews from outlets including the New York Times, Newsweek, the Harvard Education Review, The Nation and the American Historical Association's newsletter. But the Mississippi State Textbook Purchasing Board refused to purchase the book and several school districts threatened to fire teachers who taught it. Loewen fought and ultimately won a court case that forced the state to adopt the book, and since then, many of Loewen's other works have become required reading in high school history classes, including Lies My Teacher Told Me: Everything Your American History Textbook Got Wrong.

Loewen's more recent work, Sundown Towns, investigated towns in which African Americans and other minorities still face the threat of lynching if they stay after dark. He started the book aiming to document about 10 such towns in his home state of Illinois and about 50 across the country, but ended up finding over 500 in Illinois alone, and thousands nationwide. His colleagues maintain a database that anyone can use to see if their town has a Sundown past. This type of engagement was typical of Loewen, who often left his university office to tour the country, meet with educators and develop materials for the K-12 school system, and otherwise did his best to ensure that his academic work had tangible benefits for racial justice movements.

"Jim had a special relationship with everyone he met including those who met him through the pages of his books," Stephen Berrey, who worked with Loewen on the Sundown Towns project, wrote in an email to NPR. "He could clearly illustrate a problem of injustice, often historical but tied to the present, and motivate the reader or listener to want to take action to solve that problem. He had a gift for inspiring others to work with him to tell the truth about the past and to work for social justice in the present."

