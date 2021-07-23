© 2021 WKSU
Photos: Highlights Of The Tokyo Summer Olympics Opening Ceremony

By Bill Chappell,
Nicole WerbeckMarco Storel
Published July 23, 2021 at 9:39 AM EDT
Fireworks explode during the Opening Ceremony.

Fireworks soared above Tokyo's new Olympic Stadium Friday as the delayed Summer Games finally held its opening ceremony — an event that culminates in lighting the Olympic cauldron.

Athletes marched in front of thousands of empty seats as only a sparse crowd was admitted due to COVID-19 restrictions. Those attending included first lady Jill Biden, who chatted with French President Emmanuel Macron.

A standout moment came midway through the event when Tonga's Pita Taufatofua once again vied to steal the show by marching into the stadium bare-chested (and oiled).

This year's ceremony, titled "United by Emotion," also brought a poignant moment of silence as organizers encouraged people to remember loved ones who were lost to the pandemic.

Despite the cloud cast by the coronavirus — from the one-year postponement to a ban on spectators — athletes showed their excitement finally to be at the Olympics, bouncing and bounding across the stadium floor to open the Games.

Performers dance during the Opening Ceremony.
Laurence Griffiths / Getty Images
/
Performers dance during the opening ceremony Friday.
Naomi Osaka of Team Japan lights the Olympic cauldron with the Olympic torch.
Matthias Hangst / Getty Images
/
Tennis star Naomi Osaka lights the Olympic cauldron with the Olympic torch.
Tonga's flag bearers Malia Paseka, left, and Pita Taufatofua lead the delegation.
Hannah McKay / AFP via Getty Images
/
Tonga's flag bearers Malia Paseka (left) and Pita Taufatofua lead their delegation.
Tokyo was to host the 2020 Summer Olympics from July 24 to Aug. 9, 2020, however because of the COVID-19 pandemic the games have been postponed for a year and are due to take place from July 23 to Aug. 8, 2021.
Sergei Bobylev / Tass via Getty Images
/
A performer at the opening ceremony. The Tokyo Games officially began Friday after a year's delay due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Dancers perform during the opening ceremony.
David J. Phillip / AP
/
Dancers perform during the opening ceremony.
Team Ireland flagbearers Kellie Harrington and Brendan Irvine carry the Irish tricolour.
Brendan Moran / Sportsfile via Getty Images
/
Ireland's flag bearers Kellie Harrington and Brendan Irvine carry the Irish tricolor flag.
Supporters standing outside take pictures of the fireworks lighting up the sky over the Olympic Stadium.
Philip Fong / AFP via Getty Images
/
Supporters outside the Olympic Stadium take pictures of the fireworks lighting up the sky over Tokyo.
Performers take part in the opening ceremony.
Fabrizio Bensch / Reuters
/
Performers take part in the opening ceremony.
Great Britain flagbearers Hannah Mills and Mohamed Sbihi lead out the team.
Joe Giddens / PA Images via Getty Images
/
Flag bearers Hannah Mills and Mohamed Sbihi of Great Britain lead out their team during the open ceremony.
General view inside the stadium as fireworks are seen during the Opening Ceremony.
Matthias Hangst / Getty Images
/
A view inside the Olympic Stadium with fireworks during the opening ceremony.
Flag bearers Laura Ludwig and Patrick Hausding of Team Germany leads their team out during the Opening Ceremony.
Cameron Spencer / Getty Images
/
Flag bearers Laura Ludwig and Patrick Hausding of Germany lead their team out during the opening ceremony.
Performers are seen during the Opening Ceremony.
Matthias Hangst / Getty Images
/
Performers take part in the opening ceremony.
A security officer looks out over an empty stadium.
David J. Phillip / AP
/
A security officer looks out over an empty stadium before the opening ceremony.
A member of Team Egypt waves a flag.
Hannah McKay / Pool/Getty Images
/
A member of Egypt's team waves a flag during the opening ceremony.
The Japanese National Flag is brought onto the stage during the Opening Ceremony.
Cameron Spencer / Getty Images
/
The Japanese national flag comes onto the stage during the opening ceremony.
More than 1,800 drones form the shape of a globe during the opening ceremony.
Kiichiro Sato / AP
/
More than 1,800 drones form the shape of a globe during the opening ceremony.
A police officer gestures towards a small group of protestors (not seen) protesting against the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.
Behrouz Mehri / AFP via Getty Images
/
A police officer gestures toward a small group (not seen) protesting against the Tokyo Games on Friday.
The Olympic Cauldron is seen as the Japanese Flag is raised during the National Anthem.
Maddie Meyer / Getty Images
/
The Olympic cauldron is seen as the Japanese flag is raised during the national anthem.
A performer is seen acting during the Opening Ceremony.
Clive Brunskill / Getty Images
/
A performer acts during the opening ceremony.
Members of Team United States enjoy the atmosphere.
Matthias Hangst / Getty Images
/
Members of Team USA take in the atmosphere of the Games during the opening ceremony.
A traditional song is performed during the show.
Jan Woitas / picture alliance via Getty Images
/
A traditional song gets a showcase during the opening ceremony.
An overview shows the Japanese national flag being raised during the opening ceremony.
François-Xavier Marit / AFP via Getty Images
/
The Japanese national flag gets raised during the opening ceremony.
Performers dance at the opening ceremony.
Stanislav Krasilnikov / Tass via Getty Images
/
Performers at the opening ceremony.
Flag bearers Anna Korakaki and Eleftherios Petrounias of Team Greece lead their teammates out during the Opening Ceremony.
Maja Hitij / Getty Images
/
Flag bearers Anna Korakaki and Eleftherios Petrounias of Greece lead their teammates out during the opening ceremony.
A general view outside the stadium as fireworks are let off during the Opening Ceremony.
Lintao Zhang / Getty Images
/
A view from outside the Olympic Stadium offers a fireworks showcase.

