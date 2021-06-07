Here's What Harris Will Do On Her 1st VP Trip To Guatemala And Mexico

Vice President Harris is in Guatemala City on Monday to kick off the first foreign trip of her time in office, a two-day mission aimed at trying to strengthen ties with Guatemala and Mexico and tackle tough and longstanding problems such as corruption, violence and poverty — some of the issues behind the record number of migrants from Central America seeking asylum at the U.S. border in recent months.

She is traveling with some good news: The administration laid out last week how it will share its wealth of COVID-19 vaccines with countries that have struggled to get shots in arms, including Guatemala and Mexico.

Here's what is on Harris' agenda:

Monday: Guatemala City

Harris will meet with President Alejandro Giammattei to discuss increasing economic opportunities in Guatemala, strengthening the rule of law, and working together on law enforcement, her aides told reporters.

The administration is expected to announce anti-smuggling and trafficking actions on Monday. Harris may have additional announcements after her meeting with Giammattei, aides said.

She will then meet with groups of Guatemalan civil society leaders and entrepreneurs.

VPOTUS and Guatemalan foreign affairs minister Pedro Brolo greeted each other (and had a photo opp) on a red carpeted platform, with Air Force Two in the background. She was also welcomed by an honor guard whose masks perfectly coordinated with their uniforms. pic.twitter.com/CoJqtLpXrx — Tamara Keith (@tamarakeithNPR) June 7, 2021

Tuesday: Mexico City

Harris will meet with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador regarding how the two countries can cooperate on issues such as market access, business development and investment, and migrant smuggling by organized crime networks, her aides said.

Harris also will meet with female entrepreneurs and participate in a labor roundtable before returning to Washington, D.C.

