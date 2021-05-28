© 2021 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR News

Democrats Want To Fill An Ohio Senate Seat. But The State's Politics Have Changed

By Don Gonyea
Published May 28, 2021 at 8:23 AM EDT
photo of Donald Trump
ANDY CHOW
/
OHIO PUBLIC RADIO
Former President Donald Trump won Ohio in the 2016 and 2020 elections and could strongly influence which Republican wins the party's nomination to run for Senator Rob Portman's seat. Do Democrats have a chance to win this seat?

A departing Republican senator. Would-be replacements lining up in the Trump lane. The party has changed in the last decade and Democrats are positioning themselves to try to win the seat.

Copyright 2021 NPR

Tags

NPR NewsRob PortmanDonald TrumpElection 2022
Don Gonyea
You're most likely to find NPR's Don Gonyea on the road, in some battleground state looking for voters to sit with him at the local lunch spot, the VFW or union hall, at a campaign rally, or at their kitchen tables to tell him what's on their minds. Through countless such conversations over the course of the year, he gets a ground-level view of American elections. Gonyea is NPR's National Political Correspondent, a position he has held since 2010. His reports can be heard on all NPR News programs and at NPR.org. To hear his sound-rich stories is akin to riding in the passenger seat of his rental car, traveling through Iowa or South Carolina or Michigan or wherever, right along with him.
See stories by Don Gonyea