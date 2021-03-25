© 2021 WKSU
Tornado Strikes Alabama; Deaths Reported As Severe Weather Lashes Southern States

By Vanessa Romo,
Russell Lewis
Published March 25, 2021 at 5:28 PM EDT
Residents survey damage to homes after a tornado touched down south of Birmingham, Ala., in the Eagle Point community damaging multiple homes on Thursday.
Residents survey damage to homes after a tornado touched down south of Birmingham, Ala., in the Eagle Point community damaging multiple homes on Thursday.

Updated March 25, 2021 at 6:10 PM ET

A "particularly dangerous" tornado, part of a system of storms rolling across the Deep South, hit a populated area just south of Birmingham, Ala., Thursday.

Three deaths have been reported in Calhoun County. Gov. Kay Ivey urged state residents to stay alert to the dangers. "Tragically, we are receiving reports of loss of life," she said. "I offer my sincerest prayers to all impacted. Unfortunately, the day is not over yet. Y'all, please stay safe and vigilant!"

There are reports, images and videos showing significant damage in many communities particularly in the Eagle Point neighborhood in Hoover, Alabama. There are ongoing rescues of people trapped in some of these homes. Power lines and trees are down throughout the area.

Gov. Ivey issued an emergency declaration as meteorologists warned that more twisters were likely on their way.

"I urge all Alabamians to closely monitor the weather system as it continues to impact portions of [Alabama], especially if you are in the line of the highest risk storms," Ivey wrote on Twitter.

The storm is a long-track "super cell" and has produced multiple tornadoes in multiple counties across central Alabama. It has traveled in excess of 100 miles so far and this same system is still on the ground as it moves east and approaching Georgia.

Forecasters began warning about a significant weather event on Wednesday, and the potential outbreak was given the National Weather Service's rare top warning of "high risk."

Tornado sirens began been going off early Thursday morning and TV meteorologists have been on-air non-stop for hours. This was the second time in eight days that these same areas were threatened. Last week, there were more than 50 tornadoes reported in Alabama and Mississippi.

A house is totally destroyed after a tornado touches down south of Birmingham, Ala., in the Eagle Point community damaging multiple homes. The governor issued an emergency declaration as meteorologists warned that more twisters were likely on their way.
Butch Dill / AP
/
A house is totally destroyed after a tornado touches down south of Birmingham, Ala., in the Eagle Point community damaging multiple homes. The governor issued an emergency declaration as meteorologists warned that more twisters were likely on their way.

The powerful system is producing new strong storms, tornadoes and hail in Mississippi — conditions that are all expected to last for hours as it moves northeast through Alabama and Tennessee.

Vanessa Romo
Vanessa Romo is a reporter for NPR's News Desk. She covers breaking news on a wide range of topics, weighing in daily on everything from immigration and the treatment of migrant children, to a war-crimes trial where a witness claimed he was the actual killer, to an alleged sex cult. She has also covered the occasional cat-clinging-to-the-hood-of-a-car story.
As NPR's Southern Bureau chief, Russell Lewis covers issues and people of the Southeast for NPR — from Florida to Virginia to Texas, including West Virginia, Kentucky, and Oklahoma. His work brings context and dimension to issues ranging from immigration, transportation, and oil and gas drilling for NPR listeners across the nation and around the world.
