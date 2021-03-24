Operation Warp Speed's Slaoui Ousted From Medical Company Board Over Misconduct Claim

Moncef Slaoui, who led the Trump administration's COVID-19 vaccine development efforts under Operation Warp Speed, has lost his job as chairman of the board at a medical device startup.

GlaxoSmithKline said that it terminated Slaoui from Galvani Bioelectronics' board of directors over allegations of sexual harassment. that's a joint venture between GSK and Verily Life Sciences, an Alphabet company. GSK is the majority shareholder in the venture.

NPR tried to reach Slaoui through Centessa Pharmaceuticals, where he is chief scientific adviser. The company did not make him available and declined to comment.

GSK said it received a letter alleging that Slaoui sexually harassed and engaged in "inappropriate conduct" several years ago with a GSK employee. At the time of the alleged conduct, Slaoui was also a GSK employee.

The company conducted an investigation that substantiated the claims, GSK's statement said.

"Dr. Slaoui's behaviours are wholly unacceptable," GSK said. "They represent an abuse of his leadership position, violate company policies, and are contrary to the strong values that define GSK's culture."

GSK said the investigation is ongoing.

