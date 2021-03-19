© 2021 WKSU
NPR News

CDC Says Schools Can Now Space Students 3 Feet Apart, Rather Than 6

By Anya Kamenetz,
Cory TurnerAllison Aubrey
Published March 19, 2021 at 10:45 AM EDT
Jeevan Guha, 6, poses for a portrait near his homemade sign in San Francisco. His sign reads, "I miss my school."
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated its guidance for schools. On Friday, the agency announced it "now recommends that, with universal masking, students should maintain a distance of at least 3 feet in classroom settings."

Previously the guidance stated, "Physical distancing (at least 6 feet) should be maximized to the greatest extent possible." The new guidelines still call for 6 feet of distance between adults and students as well as in common areas, such as auditoriums, and when masks are off, such as while eating. And the 6-foot distancing rule still applies for the general public in settings such as grocery stores.

The change is momentous because in many places around the country, the 6-foot guidance has been interpreted as requiring schools to operate on part-time or hybrid schedules to reduce class sizes. A 3-foot rule would allow many more schools to open in person full time.

Anya Kamenetz
Cory Turner
Allison Aubrey
