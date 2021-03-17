Anti-Asian Attacks Rise During Pandemic. Read NPR's Stories On The Surge In Violence

Crimes targeting Asian Americans have risen dramatically since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Stop AAPI Hate, a coalition that tracks incidents of violence and harassment against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in the U.S., reported nearly 3,800 instances of discrimination against Asians in the past year. The actual number could be much higher.

Here's a collection of the conversations you can listen to or read to understand the uptick in violence against Asian Americans.

