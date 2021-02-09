Listen Live: Day 3 Of Trump Impeachment Trial

Updated on Thursday at 11:56 a.m. ET

House impeachment managers begin their second day of arguments Thursday, before the Senate floor turns over to the defense for former President Donald Trump.

The Senate began Trump's second impeachment trial on Tuesday, hinged on the charge that he incited a deadly mob to storm the U.S. Capitol last month.

The historic second trial comes just a month after the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection that left five people, including a police officer, dead. Two additional police officers who responded to the scene have died by suicide since.

Democrats and some Republicans have blamed Trump for stoking the crowd and directly endangering hundreds of lawmakers.

Trump's defense is that his remarks ahead of the riot should be protected under the First Amendment and that he should not be tried because he's no longer in office.

