William Burns Is Biden's Pick To Lead CIA

By Bill Chappell
Published January 11, 2021 at 7:30 AM EST
William Burns, shown here during a 2019 event, is President-elect Joe Biden's pick to lead the CIA.
President-elect Joe Biden plans to nominate veteran diplomat William Burns to be the director of the Central Intelligence Agency.

Burns, 64, is a former U.S. ambassador to Russia and Jordan. He was deputy secretary of state during the Obama years, but he left the State Department in 2014 to run the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace think tank.

Biden said Burns "shares my profound belief that intelligence must be apolitical and that the dedicated intelligence professionals serving our nation deserve our gratitude and respect."

