Capitol Police Officer Who Responded To Mob Attack Dies Off Duty

By Barbara Sprunt
Published January 10, 2021 at 3:41 PM EST
An American flag flies at a memorial for U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who was fatally injured when a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol on Wednesday. Another officer, Howard Liebengood, died Saturday in an off-duty death.
Howard Liebengood, a 15-year veteran of the U.S. Capitol Police, died Saturday off of duty, according to the force. The police gave no cause of death.

In a statement, the Officers of the United States Capitol Police said Liebengood, 51, was among the officers who responded to the rioting at the Capitol Wednesday.

"We are reeling from the death of Officer Liebengood," union Chairman Gus Papathanasiou said in a statement. "Every Capitol Police Officer puts the security of others before their own safety and Officer Liebengood was an example of the selfless service that is the hallmark of USCP. This is a tragic day."

His is the second death of a USCP officer in the span of three days.

Officer Brian Sicknick died Thursday from injuries sustained the day before, when the pro-Trump mob violently stormed the Capitol.

Sicknick was a 42-year-old military veteran who had served in the Capitol Police for 12 years.

His death is being investigated by Capitol Police and the Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch. The Justice Department is also opening a federal murder investigation into Sicknick's death, a source familiar with the matter told NPR's Carrie Johnson.

On Sunday, police officers lined D.C. streets to watch a procession for Sicknick's body.

Barbara Sprunt
Barbara Sprunt is a producer on NPR's Washington desk, where she reports and produces breaking news and feature political content. She formerly produced the NPR Politics Podcast and got her start in radio at as an intern on NPR's Weekend All Things Consideredand Tell Me Morewith Michel Martin. She is an alumnus of the Paul Miller Reporting Fellowship at the National Press Foundation. She is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., and a Pennsylvania native.
