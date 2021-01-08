© 2021 WKSU
Man Who Posed For Photos Sitting At Desk In Pelosi's Office Has Been Arrested

By Bill Chappell
Published January 8, 2021 at 2:08 PM EST
Richard Barnett has been arrested in his home state of Arkansas and faces charges related to his part in the forced entry into the Capitol. During the riot, Barnett sat in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office.
The Department of Justice says Richard Barnett, identified as the man who sat at a desk in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office during the siege of the U.S. Capitol by pro-Trump extremists, has been arrested.

Barnett was taken into custody in his home state of Arkansas. His identity and place of residence became a hot topic of discussion online, sparked by the striking photo of him with his feet up on the desk.

