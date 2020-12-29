Gallup Poll: President Trump And Michelle Obama Most Admired Man And Woman In America

President Trump and former first lady Michelle Obama were named the most admired man and woman in 2020, according to an annual survey by Gallup. The analytics and advisory company conducted telephone interviews with a random sample of 1,018 adults across the country in the first weeks of December.

Last year, Trump tied with former President Obama, who was named most-admired the past 12 consecutive years. But the president managed to pull away this year with 18%, 3% ahead of Obama.

Michelle Obama was ranked as the most admired woman in America for the third year in a row. The runner up was Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, followed by first lady Melania Trump, according to Gallup.

Theo Wargo / Getty Images Former first lady Michelle Obama with Oprah Winfrey (who placed fourth) in February. This marks the third consecutive year that Obama was the most admired woman in America, according to Gallup.

The poll has taken place every year since 1946. White House occupants—past, present and future presidents and first ladies—are almost always contenders, Gallup said. As most-admired man, 48% of Republicans chose Trump, with no other public figure receiving more than 2%. Democrats split their votes between Obama, 32%, and President-elect Joe Biden, 13%.

Outside of the political realm, Americans named Dr. Anthony Fauci, Pope Francis, Elon Musk, Bill Gates, LeBron James and the Dalai Lama as the most admired men of the year.

Queen Elizabeth II tied with Angela Merkel, Hillary Clinton and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in fifth place, each receiving 2%. The Queen has placed in the top 10 a total of 52 times. The only person who has more top-10 finishes is the lateevangelist Billy Graham, who has made the list 61 times.

Additionally, many people named a relative or friend as most-admired, 11% for a man and 16% for a woman. About 20% of those polled didn't offer an opinion as to whom they most-admire.

