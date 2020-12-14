© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Election 2020
2020 is looking to be a pivotal year in politics. But this year's elections are about much more than the race for the White House. And the coronavirus pandemic is proving to be a complicating factor. WKSU, our colleagues at public radio stations across Ohio and the region and at NPR will bring you coverage of all the races from the national to the local level.

Watch Live: In Evening Speech, Biden to Urge Americans to 'Turn the Page'

By Amita Kelly
Alana Wise
Published December 14, 2020 at 4:21 PM EST
President-elect Joe Biden gives a thumbs-up in Philadelphia on Saturday.
Chip Somodevilla
/
Getty Images
President-elect Joe Biden gives a thumbs-up in Philadelphia on Saturday.

On the day electors around the country vote to reaffirm his victory, President-elect Joe Biden will call for unity and healing, according to excerpts of his speech released by the Biden-Harris transition team.

He's also set to deliver a rebuke to President Trump, who continues to unsuccessfully challenge the results. "In America, politicians don't take power — the people grant it to them," Biden plans to say.

"The flame of democracy was lit in this nation a long time ago. And we now know that nothing — not even a pandemic — or an abuse of power — can extinguish that flame."

The speech is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. ET. Watch his remarks live here.


Per the excerpts, Biden will also call on Americans to "turn the page" and focus on the "urgent work" of controlling the coronavirus pandemic and recovering the economy.

On Monday, the U.S. hit a record of 300,000 deaths from COVID-19.

"As I said through this campaign, I will be a president for all Americans," Biden is expected to say, "I will work just as hard for those of you who didn't vote for me, as I will for those who did."

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

