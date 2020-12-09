© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health & Science
picture of coronavirus
Coronavirus 411
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

New Data Reveal Which Hospitals Are Dangerously Full. Is Yours?

By Sean McMinn
Audrey Carlsen
Published December 9, 2020 at 5:00 AM EST
Health care workers at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, last week, facing another full-throttle workday.
Mark Felix
/
AFP via Getty Images
Health care workers at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, last week, facing another full-throttle workday.

The federal government on Monday released detailed hospital-level data showing the toll COVID-19 is taking on health care facilities, including how many inpatient and ICU beds are available on a weekly basis.

Using an analysis from the University of Minnesota's COVID-19 Hospitalization Tracking Project, NPR has created a tool that allows you to see how your local hospital and your county overall are faring.

It focuses on one important metric — how many beds are filled with COVID-19 patients — and shows this for each hospital and on average for each county.

The ratio of COVID-19 hospitalizations to total beds gives a picture of how much strain a hospital is under. Though there's not a clear threshold, it's concerning when that rate rises above 10%, hospital capacity experts told NPR.

Anything above 20% represents "extreme stress" for the hospital, according to a framework developed by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington.

If that figure gets to near 50% or above, the stress on staff is immense. "It means the hospital is overloaded. It means other services in that hospital are being delayed. The hospital becomes a nightmare," IHME's Ali Mokdad told NPR.

The University of Minnesota's analysis shows that there are 55 counties where the average hospital has reached that rate.

Use the look-up tool below the map to find details about hospitals in your county.

Loading...

Thomas Wilburn contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Health & SciencecoronavirusCOVID-19hospital capacity
Sean McMinn
Sean McMinn is a data editor on NPR's Investigations team.
See stories by Sean McMinn
Audrey Carlsen
See stories by Audrey Carlsen
Related Content