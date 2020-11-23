Ice Bucket Challenge Co-Creator Dies at 37

Patrick Quinn, the co-creator of the viral Ice Bucket challenge, has died at the age of 37 after a seven-year fight with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, commonly known as ALS or Lou Gehrig's disease.

The Ice Bucket Challenge, which took the internet by storm in 2014, raised $115 million for the ALS Association and more than $220 million around the world for ALS research, according to the association.

"Pat fought ALS with positivity and bravery and inspired all around him. Those of us who knew him are devastated but grateful for all he did to advance the fight against ALS," the ALS Association said in a statement online Sunday.

Participants of the Ice Bucket Challenge, which at its height consisted of celebrities, former presidents, and famous athletes, would take videos of themselves dumping buckets of ice water on their heads. They would then nominate others to do the same and donate to ALS research.

Quinn started the Ice Bucket Challenge, teaming up with Pete Frates, another ALS sufferer, to promote ALS awareness through the challenge.

Frates died in 2019.

(1/4) We are deeply saddened to share that Pat Quinn, co-founder of the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge passed away at the age of 37. Pat was diagnosed with ALS in 2013 and went on to help popularize the greatest social media campaign in history. pic.twitter.com/c5PiZHRZbE — The ALS Association (@alsassociation) November 22, 2020

Quinn was first diagnosed with ALS, which is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and the spinal cord, at the age of 30.

Quinn's group of supporters, called Quinn for the Win, wrote on Facebook Sunday: "He was a blessing to us all in so many ways. We will always remember him for his inspiration and courage in his tireless fight against ALS."

