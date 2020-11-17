Georgia's Brad Raffensperger: National GOP Figures Didn't Understand Our Laws

Georgia's secretary of state said Tuesday that some fellow Republicans have tried to pressure him into disqualifying legal ballots that may not have favored President Trump.

Brad Raffensperger, who was earlier endorsed by President Trump, said in an interview with NPR's All Things Consideredthat he had been contacted by South Carolina Sen. Lindsay Graham's office in an effort to convince Raffensperger to discard some legal absentee ballots.

"Senator Graham implied for us to go ahead and audit the envelopes — the signature on the envelopes — and then throw out the ballots from counties that had the highest frequency of error rates on signatures," Raffensperger said.

"I went ahead and I explained our laws. It's pretty clear what Senator Graham, President Trump and attorney Lin Wood — they're all on the same page and they don't understand the laws of Georgia."

Raffensperger said he's been resisting those kinds of calls from critics both at home and around the country even as the Peach State continues a statewide hand recount.

President-elect Joe Biden narrowly clinched a win in Georgia, a state which had previously not voted blue in more than two decades. Trump and Republicans have made a number of unfounded allegations about purported impropriety in the election — which Raffensperger has rejected.

The secretary of state said he has tried to help outsiders understand Georgia law and leveled some harsher responses toward those inside the state he says should know better, including Rep. Doug Collins, a Trump ally who ran an unsuccessful Senate race this year.

"Failed candidate Doug Collins is a liar— but what's new?" as Raffensperger wrote.

