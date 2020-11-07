© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR News

AP Calls Nevada For Joe Biden

By Camila Domonoske
Published November 7, 2020 at 12:28 PM EST

The Associated Press has called Nevada for President-elect Joe Biden, bringing his bringing his electoral vote total to 290.

President Trump currently has 214, according to the AP.

Earlier on Saturday, the AP called Pennsylvania for Biden, securing the 270 votes necessary for victory in the presidential election.

Nevada has voted for Democrats in the past three presidential elections, but the Trump campaign had been pushing to flip the state red.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Loading...

NPR News
Camila Domonoske
Camila Flamiano Domonoske covers cars, energy and the future of mobility for NPR's Business Desk.
See stories by Camila Domonoske