Biden Secures Early Electoral Vote Lead, But Swing State Crown Jewels Still In Play

Updated at 10:25 p.m. ET

As polls close on the East Coast and in the Midwest, Democratic nominee Joe Biden has an early lead in electoral votes over the Republican incumbent President Trump, but with voters nationwide still casting ballots and several key swing states yet uncalled, the race for the White House continues.

So far Trump has won the mostly red states of Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri Nebraska, North Dakota Oklahoma, Tennessee, South Carolina, South Dakota, West Virginia and Wyoming, for a total of 108 Electoral College votes.

Biden has clinched victories in Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont and the District of Columbia, for 131 electoral votes.

A total of 270 electoral votes are needed to win the presidency.

Although polls have closed, the AP reports that races in states such as Maine, Missouri, New Hampshire and in swing state heavy-hitters Ohio, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Florida remain too close to call.

One important storyline in this election is early voting, which has surged this year in large part due to the coronavirus. As of Election Day morning, more than 1 million Americans had voted early, and estimates show that 67% of eligible voters likely will have cast early ballots.

Another revolves around a report this week by Axios that Trump told confidants he would claim victory prematurely if he appeared to be leading. On Tuesday, during an interview on Fox and Friends, Trump said he would declare victory "when there's victory" and that "there's no reason to play games."

The last U.S. polls close at 1 a.m. ET.

Trump and Biden are watching the election results from their respective residences — Trump at the White House and Biden at his family home in Delaware.

Both candidates are expected to address the nation tonight, even if there has not yet emerged a clear winner in the race.

In other developments:

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has won his reelection bid against Democratic challenger Amy McGrath in Kentucky.

Marjorie Taylor Greene, who once endorsed the baseless QAnon conspiracy theory, has won a seat in Georgia's 14th Congressional District

Delaware's Sarah McBride has become the nation's first openly transgender state senator.

Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper defeated incumbent GOP Sen. Cory Gardner, securing Democrats their first Senate seat pick-up of the night.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.