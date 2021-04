We should all look as good as Nora Ephron does at 65, but she's not crazy about getting older. The good news is that she expounds upon aging and other issues with trademark dry wit in a new book of essays: I Feel Bad About My Neck. Ephron's past work includes the screenplays for When Harry Met Sally and Sleepless in Seattle (she also directed Sleepless) and the novel Heartburn.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.