'Lost' Cameo Leads to Revival of Obscure Book

Jim Ruland explains how an obscure Irish novel called The Third Policeman recently earned some new fans after the book made a very brief appearance on the hit ABC drama Lost.

The book's cover appeared in a scene in a darkened room for about one second -- but it was enough. The book's publisher, the Dalkey Archive, is dedicated to the preservation of obscure books it deems worthy. Now thousands of copies of the book, originally published in 1967, have been sold through the Internet.

