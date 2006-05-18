© 2021 WKSU
A 'Greatest' Generation: Linking Personality, Eras

By Alix Spiegel
Published May 18, 2006 at 1:00 PM EDT

How much does the era you grow up in affect your personality? Psychologist Jean Twenge, a researcher at San Diego State University, believes that a key factor in determining primary character traits is the generation that people are born in -- and there may be credence to the notion of "The Greatest Generation."

Her book's title encapsulates her argument: Generation Me: Why Today's Young Americans Are More Confident, Assertive, Entitled -- and More Miserable than Ever Before.

Alix Spiegel
