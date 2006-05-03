Nobel Laureate Ebadi Looks at Iran's Contradictions

Shirin Ebadi, Iranian human-rights activist and winner of the 2003 Nobel Peace Prize, talks to Robert Siegel about the international standoff over Iran's nuclear program and the provocative rhetoric of Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.

Ebadi, author of Iran Awakening: A Memoir of Revolution and Hope, also discusses the state of human rights in her homeland and why she decided not to leave it. She says it's important for Iranian expatriates to familiarize themselves with Iran today -- and understand that it is a "land of contradictions."

