NPR News

Week 2: Dr. Ro's Diet and Exercise Advice

By Farai Chideya
Published March 29, 2006 at 1:19 PM EST
A motivated Farai Chideya takes on week two of her six-month fitness plan.
I'm determined to get fit and stay that way -- but I've got plenty of questions, like what is a healthy diet.

After a day asking folks outside a Los Angeles-area grocery store about good dietary habits, it seems like people know the right things to eat, but don't necessarily follow their own advice.

Nutritionist Rovenia Brock, aka Dr. Ro, knows that eating well is easier said than done. She's an authority on fitness and diet, and her advice to those starting out on a new fitness regimen is simple: "Adopt a meal plan and a movement plan that you can live with, right now."

She also warns dieters not to get impatient. "It's not going to happen overnight," she says, and diet is only part of the battle plan.

"Anywhere from 60 to 70 percent of the process is food, and 30 percent is exercise -- and that formula varies from person to person."

One last piece of advice? Make a plan, and stick to it.

Brock's latest book is calledDr. Ro's Ten Secrets to Livin' Healthy: America's Most Renowned African American Nutritionist Shows You how to Look Great, Feel Better, and Live Longer by Eating Right.

Farai Chideya
Farai Chideya is a multimedia journalist who has worked in print, television, online, and radio. Prior to joining NPR's News & Notes, Chideya hosted Your Call, a daily news and cultural call-in show on San Francisco's KALW 91.7 FM. Chideya has also been a correspondent for ABC News, anchored the prime time program Pure Oxygen on the Oxygen women's channel, and contributed commentaries to CNN, Fox, MSNBC, and BET. She got her start as a researcher and reporter at Newsweek magazine. In 1997 Newsweek named her to its "Century Club" of 100 people to watch.