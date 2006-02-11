Life Among 'The Reindeer People'

In a land where the ground is always frozen, one creature has nourished man both physically and spiritually. Author Piers Vitebsky tells Debbie Elliott about The Reindeer People, his book about the Eveny herders of Siberia.

For thousands of years, man and beast have co-existed in a brutally cold environment where human life would simply not be possible without reindeer. Vitebsky has studied them for two decades, emerging with a moving profile of a people "who know how to be."

