Tom DeBaggio's Alzheimer's Journey Continues

By Melissa Block
Published May 19, 2005 at 12:00 AM EDT
Tom DeBaggio at the family nursery in Chantilly, Va.

Tom DeBaggio is less sure of himself these days. He fears a recurrence of an incident over a year ago in which he got lost while driving to the family-run nursery outside Washington, D.C. "I didn't really know where I was," he says.

The story DeBaggio's battle with early-onset Alzheimer's disease was first told in a series of interviews on All Things Considered five years ago. Melissa Block visits DeBaggio's Herb Farm and Nursery in Chantilly, Va., for a conversation with DeBaggio and his wife Joyce.

Below are the previous stories and excerpts of Tom DeBaggio's two books on Alzheimer's.

Melissa Block
As special correspondent and guest host of NPR's news programs, Melissa Block brings her signature combination of warmth and incisive reporting. Her work over the decades has earned her journalism's highest honors, and has made her one of NPR's most familiar and beloved voices.
