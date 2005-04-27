Who Is Jill Scott? Now She's a Poet, Too

In 2000, Jill Scott's acclaimed platinum-selling debut CD Who Is Jill Scott? Words and Sounds, Vol. 1 pushed the R&B singer into the spotlight and earned her six Grammy nominations. Critics praised her earthy, erotic, soulful lyrics.

Scott's latest project tackles a different, yet equally lyrical genre: poetry. She shares her personal poetry collection in The Moments, the Minutes, the Hours. She talks with Ed Gordon about the intersection of words and music.

