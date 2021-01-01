NPR and ATC 50th Anniversary

NPR's first broadcast aired on April 20, 1971 - covering a senate committee hearing on the Vietnam War. A few weeks later, on May 3, All Things Considered made its radio debut covering a protest against the Vietnam War.

Then hosted by Robert Conley, the show covered the day's events, producing a 24 minute report of what was happening. Since then, All Things Considered has covered the biggest stories of the day, thoughtful commentary and insightful features.

Thanks to community support, WKSU is proud to broadcast All Things Considered to more than 20 Ohio counties and parts of western Pennsylvania.

Now, we want to know what stories from All Things Considered have stuck with you.

Fill out the form below to leave a birthday wish for All Things Considered's next 50 years or tell us about the story you heard that made you laugh... cry... learn something new...