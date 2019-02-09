© 2020 WKSU
Flooding Causes Problems on Dozens of Ohio Roads

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published February 9, 2019 at 9:41 AM EST
1 of 2
Road barricades.
ANDY CHOW
2 of 2
A “Turn Around, Don’t Drown” sign.";s:3:
OHIO DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

More than 70 roads throughout the state are closed right now due to flooding in low lying areas. 

ODOT spokesman Matt Bruning says melting snow and heavy rains have resulted in flooded roads. And he says the situation could get worse before it gets better.

“Those areas that usually flood pretty quickly when we get heavy rain, we are seeing water go down. But as you get closer to the Scioto River and the Ohio River – those are still coming up.”  

Bruning says southeastern Ohio roads have been particularly hard hit. He reminds motorists to not try to drive in areas where they can’t see the road.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
