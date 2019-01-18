© 2020 WKSU
Prosecutor Argues Against Clemency for Convicted Killer, Parole Board Agrees

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published January 18, 2019 at 11:06 PM EST
A photo of Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O'Brien before the parole board's meeting.
KAREN KASLER
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O'Brien talks before the parole board meeting.

Gov. Mike DeWine has gotten his first clemency report from the state parole board. And the board has unanimously recommended no mercy for a man convicted of killing his substance abuse counselor in Columbus in 1993 and taking his car, credit cards and wedding ring to get money for drugs. 

Wayne Keith Henness has argued his trial defense team was inadequate. David Stebbins with the Ohio Public Defender’s Office made that case to the parole board.

“Evidence was not presented to the jury because counsel did not conduct an investigation into the state’s case, the state’s witnesses, or any of the explanations that Keith had provided,” Stebbins said.

But Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien said that’s Henness’ own fault.

“Mr. Henness has told a different story at a different time and a different place each and every step along the way,” O'Brien said.

The parole board agreed, and also said Henness' claims that he didn't shoot Richard Meyers were not persuasive and that Henness is not significantly impaired by mental illness, so they recommended Gov. Mike DeWine allow his execution to go forward next month.

Tags

NewsWayne Keith HennessDeath PenaltyOhio Parole Board
