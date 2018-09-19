© 2020 WKSU
The View Beyond Pluto
There's always so much going on in Northeast Ohio sports, much more than what can fit in our regular Wednesday conversations with Cleveland Plain Dealer sports writer Terry Pluto. Consider it overtime or extra innings.  This is the place to check out Amanda Rabinowitz's ongoing conversations with Terry that are just too good to miss!

The View Beyond Pluto: The Patriots Are Taking a Chance on Josh Gordon

WKSU | By Amanda Rabinowitz
Published September 19, 2018 at 11:30 AM EDT
photo of Josh Gordon
COMMONS.WIKIMEDIA.ORG

After five seasons and playing just 11 games, the Josh Gordon saga is over in Cleveland. The Browns have traded Gordon to the New England Patriots.  The team had been patient with Gordon, whose battle with addiction has kept him sidelined for the bulk of his career.

WKSU commentator Terry Pluto explored why New England is taking a chance on the troubled athlete.

A Need for a Quarterback

Terry Pluto said the Patriots are in desperate need of a wide receiver and when Josh Gordon is on the field, he shows flashes of brilliance.

“The same talent, that caused the Browns to try to be patient and get Josh squared away, is why Bill Belichick in New England was willing to trade a fifth round pick for him,” Pluto said.

In 2013, Gordon tallied 1,646 yards, including back-to-back games of 200 yards receiving – an NFL record.

Taking a Gamble

Belichick has gambled with Browns players in the past including Cory Coleman – cut with the Gordon trade – Kenny Britt and Barkevious Mingo. All three players are no longer with the team.

“Belichick figures, maybe I could get Gordon here, straighten him out and he’ll be good again.”

However, Pluto said if Gordon can’t abide by Belichick’s strict regimen, the wide receiver will be cut.”

Hopes for the Future

While the Patriots hope to tap into Gordon's high ceiling, Pluto said the Browns are focused on the future. They have a young receiving core to develop and a proven Pro Bowler in Jarvis Landry.

“You know, you almost wanna say, ‘Let’s play ball with the guys who want to play ball here,’” Pluto said. “Let’s see what these guys can do.”

Pluto mentioned Gordon could be a great comeback story in New England, but must prove to his new team that he is committed to the game of football.

Amanda Rabinowitz
Amanda Rabinowitz has been a reporter, host and producer at WKSU since 2007. Her days begin before the sun comes up as the local anchor for NPR’s Morning Edition, which airs on WKSU each weekday from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. In addition to providing local news and weather, she interviews the Plain Dealer’s Terry Pluto for a weekly commentary about Northeast Ohio’s sports scene. Last year, she started a weekly radio segment focusing on Northeast Ohio’s music scene, called Shuffle.
