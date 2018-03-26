© 2020 WKSU
Kasich Commutes the Sentence of a Death Row Inmate Whose Guilt is in Question

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published March 26, 2018 at 8:24 PM EDT
Photo of Prison Bars
SHUTTERSTOCK

Gov. John Kasich has granted clemency to a death row inmate scheduled to be put to death next month. 

William Montgomery was scheduled to be executed on April 11th for the 1986 murder of Debra Ogle of Toledo, and was sentenced to life for killing her roommate Cynthia Tincher in the same robbery.

Earlier this month, the Ohio Parole Board recommended 6-4 against the pending execution scheduled because of questions about the integrity of the trial court process. Kasich didn’t add any comments to his order that Montgomery’s sentence be commuted to life in prison. It’s the sixth time Kasich has granted clemency since he took office in 2011.

NewsJohn KasichWilliam MontgomeryDebra OgleCynthia TincherDeath rowCommutations
